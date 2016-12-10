Aces prevail over Slammers

lone WIN: UAE Royals’s Ana Ivanovic had the measure of Japan Warriors’s Kurumi Nara in the International Premier Tennis League in Hyderabad on Friday.

more-in

Indian Aces prevailed over OUE Singapore Slammers 24-19 in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday night.

Feliciano Lopez gave Aces a rousing start, pairing at first with Ivan Dodig to overcome Marcelo Melo and Marcos Baghdatis 6-2. The resident of Toledo, Spain then breezed past Mohawk-maned Nick Kyrgios 6-0. Nothing seemed to go right for Canberra-born Kyrgios, who at times looked quite crestfallen when his errors piled up.

In the women’s singles, Kirsten Flipkens and Kiki Bertens traded breaks in the first two games. The latter wrested serve in the fourth and the eighth to pull one back for Slammers.

Carlos Moya bridged the divide better, while living up to his standing as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) among the legends. Calm and composed, he patted in one winner after another breaking Thomas Enqvist in the ninth game to emerge a convincing 6-4 winner.

Despite World doubles No.1 Sania Mirza figuring in the day’s last fixture, the spectators were sparse. Rohan Bopanna and Sania were broken in the eighth game but drew level at 5-5. The deadlock had to be resolved by a shootout, in which Aces reached the magical mark of seven with Slammers stuck at two.

Earlier, Japan Warriors registered a 25-20 win over UAE Royals.

For the vanquished team, Tomas Berdych raised hopes, claiming the shootout against Fernando Verdasco 6-6, the former first to reach 7 after the duo was level at 5-5.

In the opening tie featuring the legends, Goran Ivanisevic for the Royals, displayed the panache patent to left-handers but in patches, simply not enough to stop Marat Safin’s sustained onslaught.

Repeatedly wrong-footing Kurumi Nara of the Warriors, Ana Ivanovic recorded a facile 6-1 win in a mere 19 minutes.

The results: The results: Indian Aces bt Singapore Slammers 24-19 (Ivan Dodig & Feliciano Lopez bt Marcelo Melo & Marcos Baghdatis 6-2; Lopez bt Nick Kyrgios 6-0; Kiki Bertens bt Kirsten Flipkens 2-6; Thomas Enqvist lost to Carlos Moya 4-6; Rohan Bopanna & Sania Mirza bt Baghdatis & Bertens 6-5(2).

Japan Warriors 25 bt UAE Royals 20 (Marat Safin bt Goran Ivanisevic 6-3, Kurumi Nara lost to Ana Ivanovic 1-6, Jean-Julien Rojer & Jelena Jankovic bt Dabiel Nestor & Ivanovic 6-5, Rojer & Fernando Verdasco bt Tomas Berdych & Pablo Cuevas 6-0, Verdasco bt Berdych 6-6, in over-time).