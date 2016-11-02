Karman Kaur Thandi has been given a wildcard entry for the $25,000+H ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played at the Deccan Gymkhana,

Pune, from November 7 to 12.

The newly crowned national champion Riya Bhatia, Olympian Prarthana Thombare and Kyra Shroff have been given the other three wildcards.

Only Ankita Raina, ranked 284, figures in the direct acceptance list for the main draw among the Indians. The tournament is expected to feature Irina Khromacheva of Russia, ranked 93 in the world, apart

from Marina Melnikova of Russia, Tadeja Majeric of Slovenia, Conny Perrin of Switzerland, Riko Sawayanagi of Japan, Jia-Jing Lu of China, Aleksandrina Naydenova of Bulgaria and Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine.

Four time national champion Prerna Bhambri, Dhruthi Venugopal, Natasha Palha, former Asian junior champion Y. Pranjala, Rishika Sunkara, Eetee Maheta, Nidhi Chilumula, Sowjanya Bavisetti, Sharrmaddaa Baluu and Sai Samhitha are some of the leading Indian

players expected to fight their way through the qualifying event to be held on November 5 and 6.