Fifth seed Sriram Balaji subdued top seed Seong Chan Hong of Korea 6-4, 7-6(3) for the title in the $10,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament on Saturday.

It was the seventh singles title in the professional circuit and first in two years for the 26-year-old Sriram Balaji, ranked 546 in the world.

It was a double crown for Balaji as he had won the doubles title, his 34th in the professional circuit, with Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

In a similar tournament in Jakarta, Sasi Kumar Mukund won the title outplaying eighth seed Masato Shiga of Japan 6-2, 6-2. The 19-year-old Mukund fired nine aces and converted five of 16 breakpoints, as he recovered from an early break of serve to overwhelm his opponent.

It was the second singles title in the professional circuit for Sasi Kumar, ranked 648 in the world, the sixth seed in the tournament.

In the ITF women’s event in Egypt, Dhruthi Venugopal sailed into the semifinals by beating fourth seed Ola Abou Zekri of Egypt for the loss of four games.

The results: $10,000 ITF men, Hua Hin, Thailand (final): Sriram Balaji bt Seong Chan Hong (Kor) 6-4, 7-6(3).

$10,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia (finals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Masato Shiga (Jpn) 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Armando Soemarno & Sunu-Wahyu Trijati (Ina) bt Kunal Anand & Anvit Bendre 6-0, 6-4.

$10,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Quarterfinals: Sandra Samir (Egy) bt Sharrmadaa Baluu 6-2, 6-4; Dhruthi Venugopal bt Ola Abou zekry (Egy) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (semifinals): Sharrmadaa & Dhruthi bt Riya Bhatia & Rushmi Chakravarthi 6-4, 3-6, [10-3].