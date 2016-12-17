‘A great year, but for Rio let-down ’

more-in

Sania Mirza is delighted to finish the year 2016 on a high — retaining the World No. 1 ranking in women’s doubles.

In an chat with The Hindu after the final leg of the ITPL here, the six-time Grand Slam winner says it has been a truly wonderful year.

“Rankings are not the only thing we play for. But when you know you are the World No. 1 in your sport for the second consecutive season, it gives you that very special feeling and a sense of great achievement,” she said.

“A new season and fresh challenges await. We have to re-set our goals and keep moving ahead,” she said.

“What I will be sincerely hoping for is to stay healthy without any injury scares. Having faced some career-threatening ones and coming back from those turbulent phases, I know what it means to be fully fit for the competitive circuit,” she said.

“I love this sport. I have already started training for the season,” she said.

Sania revealed she would partner Barbara Strycova at Sydney and at the Australian Open, and then Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the Brisbane Open next month.

“The biggest disappointment when I look back at 2016 is not winning the Olympic medal, despite coming so close (lost in the semifinals). I could not come to terms with that. But, you have to move on,” she said.

Sania said she was glad she could spend time with her family (Shoaib Malik was present at her sister’s wedding in the City recently).

She would also love to spend quality time with the trainees at her Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, she said.

“We will continue to bring the best players and coaches to the academy,” she said.

“There are no specific targets, but, yes, I would love to win a couple more Grand Slams next year,” she signs off.