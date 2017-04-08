Showdown at sunset in Bavaria

more-in

There is something about derbies that sets the pulse racing. More so when two of the best strikers in the business — Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and league leader Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski — go mano a mano, as they will in Der Klassiker over the weekend.

The Bavarian side — after a stuttering start under new manager Carlo Ancelotti — is purring along smoothly, the midweek speed bump notwithstanding. And pressing the accelerator, with an astounding 36 goals from 35 games — in Germany and Europe — is ex-Dortmund hitman Lewandowski.

Hat-tricks, including a five-goal feat last season, are the norm for the Pole. A classic all-round striker in this era of false nines, Lewandowski is the ultimate predator. His 4.1 shots per game are an indicator of how well he creates separation inside the box, buying himself space and time to get his shot off. Serve him the ball and he will finish the job, should be the boss’ instructions. Simple.

The biggest challenge any professional faces is stepping into the shoes of someone who has been excellent in that position. Along with talent, it needs will.

With Lewandowski having already set his heart on a move to Bavaria in the summer of 2013 (he eventually completed it in 2014), then Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp knew he needed a goal-scorer. Enter Auba.

And the Gabon international, who cut his teeth in the French Ligue 1 and the 2013-14 season as the Pole’s understudy, has ensured that Dortmund never missed Lewandowski. He operates slightly differently, his scorching pace his main weapon.

Thirteen goals in his debut season (16 if you add Europe and cup competition), swelled to 25 overall the next season and then to 39 in 15-16. This season he is already on to 32 with the business end still to come.

While the Ruhr valley team has not exactly lived up to its billing this season, Auba has been its standout performer. A shot accuracy of 67%, combined with a conversion rate of 29.76%, has seen Auba grow into Lewandowski’s position with aplomb.

The home stretch now beckons. With the title for the season’s top-scorer at stake, expect the two to come out guns smoking — a showdown at sunset, a Sauerkraut Western if you will, with Aubameyang a shade ahead of Lewandowski.

Aubameyang

Age: 27; Height: 187cm; Weight: 80kg

THREAT

Goals: 25

Shots/game: 3.8

Shot accuracy: 67%

(56 shots on target, 28 shots off target)

Shot conversion: 29.76%

LINK-UP

Assists: 2

Key Passes/game: 0.9

INVOLVEMENT

Passes/game: 17

Lewandowski

Age: 28; Height: 185cm; Weight: 79kg

THREAT

Goals: 24

Shots/game: 4.1

Shot accuracy: 49%

(43 shots on target, 44 off target)

Shot conversion: 27.59%

LINK-UP

Assists: 4

Key Passes/game: 1.3

INVOLVEMENT

Passes/game: 22.3