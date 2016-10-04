TOPICS

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means the Russian tennis star will be able to return to competition in April, in time for the French Open.

The highest court in sports has cut Maria Sharapova’s two-year doping ban to 15 months.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, tested positive for meldonium at the Australian Open in January and received a two-year ban from the International Tennis Federation.

She appealed to CAS in June.

The arbitration panel says she “bore some degree of fault” for the positive test “for which a sanction of 15 months is appropriate.”

