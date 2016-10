Group A

At Raipur: Madhya Pradesh 445 vs. Mumbai 290 for five in 107 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 136 batting, Aditya Tare 80, Surya Kumar Yadav 41, Ishwar Pandey three for 84).

At Bilaspur (HP): Bengal 404 & 182 for five in 53 overs (Manoj Tiwary 61 batting, Siddharth Kaul three for 30) vs. Punjab 271 in 81.3 overs (Uday Kaul 77, Sandeep Sharma 46 n.o., Gitansh Khera 38, Ashoke Dinda five for 58, Amit Kuila five for 76).

At Lahli: Gujarat 187 & 437 for seven decl. in 103.3 overs (Priyank K. Panchal 101, Bhargav Merai 70, Manpreet Juneja 66, Chirag J Gandhi 60 n.o., Parthiv Patel 53, Rush Kalaria 43) vs. Railways 124 & 171 for four in 61 overs (Mahesh Rawat 52 batting, Saurabh Wakaskar 34).

At Dharamshala: Uttar Pradesh 524 vs. Tamil Nadu 398 for six in 110 overs (Abhinav Mukund 154, Dinesh Karthik 73, B. Indrajith 70 batting, Kaushik Gandhi 37).

Group B

At Kolkata: Delhi 90 & 164 in 43 overs (Varun Sood 41 n.o., Unmukt Chand 38, K. Gowtham five for 35) lost to Karnataka 414.

Points: Karnataka 7 (10); Delhi 0 (8).

At Vizianagaram: Saurashtra 657 for eight decl vs. Maharashtra 182 in 56.2 overs (Murtaza Trunkwala 64, Swapnil Gugale 30, Dharmendra Sinh Jadeja five for 41, Kushang Patel five for 43) & 114 for two in 37 overs (f/o) (Murtaza Trunkwala 58 batting).

At Trivandrum: Vidarbha 416 in 142.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 105, Sanjay Ramaswamy 83, Jitesh Sharama 53, Aditya Sarvate 53, R.L. Jangiv 52, Faiz Fazal 44, Swarupam Purkayastha five for 133) vs. Assam 98 for three in 43 overs (Pallav Kumar Das 37, Rahul Hazarika 34).

At Vadodara: Jharkhand 209 & 277 in 76.5 overs (Ishank Jaggi 100, Pratyush Singh 38, Virat Singh 35, Shabhaz Nadeem 32, Mahipal Lomror five for 51, Pankaj Singh three for 63) vs. Rajasthan 207 & 67 for three in 30 overs (Puneet Yadav 37 batting).

Group C

At Guwahati: Haryana 178 & 289 in 92 overs (Himanshu Rana 75, Rajat Paliwal 59, Rohit Sharma 38, Pankaj Rao five for 74) vs. Chhattisgarh 189 & 50 for six in 22 overs (Mohit Sharma three for 10).

At Kalyani: Tripura 549 vs. Himachal Pradesh 311 in 97.2 overs (Robin Bist 88, Rishi Dhawan 62, Aankush Bains 67, Rana Datta six for 58) & 19 for one in 2.2 overs (f/o).

At Cuttack: Goa 606 for six decl. vs. Services 267 for seven in 103 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 89, Ravi Chauhan 47, Khalid Ahmad 43 batting, Shadab Jakati three for 47, Felix Alemao three for 52).

At Bhubaneswar: Kerala 517 for nine in 181 overs (Iqbal Abdulla 159 n.o., Sachin Baby 80, Jalaj Saxena 79, Rohan Prem 41, Monish Kareparambil 40, Bhavin J. Thakkar 38, Mehdi Hasan three for 134) vs. Hyderabad 231 for seven in 87 overs (Bavanaka Sandeep 53, Akash Bhandari 40, Akshath Reddy 37, B. Anirudh 30).

At Mumbai (CCI): Jammu & Kashmir 334 & 31 for two in 18.5 overs vs. Andhra 255 in 99.3 overs (D.B. Ravi Teja 81, A.G. Pradeep 47, Ashwin Hebbar 38, Srikar Bharat 31, Amir Aziz five for 62, Parvez Rasool three for 40).