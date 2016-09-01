Zodiac (Suraj Narredu up) won the Sanctity Trophy, the main event of the races here on Thursday (Sept. 1). The winner is owned by Mr. Shapoor P. Mistry and trained by Neil Darashah.

The results:

1. SHIVAKASHI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m): Indian Fury (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Amaze (Ramu) 2, Sonic Star (Srinath) 3, Reverberating (Kiran Rai) 4. All ran. 6-1/4, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1m12.79s. Rs. 81 (w), 25, 20 and 20 (p), FP: Rs. 612, Q: Rs. 322, SHP: Rs. 53, Trinalla: Rs. 786 and Rs. 343. Favourite: Thejaguar. Owners: M/s. Savi K. Jain & Sanjay Gautam. Trainer: Inayathulla.

2. SHIVAKASHI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m): Breaking Away (P. Dhebe) 1, Icepick Willie (Jagadeesh) 2, Scorching (Kiran Rai) 3, Miss Wonder (Vinod Shinde) 4. All ran. Nk., 3-1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m13.73s. Rs. 17 (w), 11, 19 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 37, Q: Rs. 45, SHP: Rs. 45, Trinalla: Rs. 127 and Rs. 46. Favourite: Breaking Away. Owner: Mrs. Sangeetha. Trainer: Amit Caddy.

3. SANCTITY TROPHY (1,800m): Zodiac (Suraj Narredu) 1, Spirit And Truth (A. Imran Khan) 2, Naval Glory (John) 3, Amazing Charm (Trevor) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, 7 and 1/2. 1m 49.23s. Rs. 51 (w), 22 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 159, Q: Rs. 86, SHP: Rs. 29, Trinalla: Rs. 610 and Rs. 448. Favourite: Spirit And Truth. Owner: Mr. Shapoor P. Mistry. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

4. DATTA JEWELLERS TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m): Sachi (John) 1, Flame’s Fury (Rajesh Kumar) 2, Only Princess (P. Dhebe) 3, Better Than Ever (Ramu) 4. All ran. 11-1/4, 4 and 1-3/4. 1m 10.37s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 16 and 22 (p), FP: Rs. 48, Q: Rs. 46, SHP: Rs. 38, Trinalla: Rs. 132 and Rs. 66. Favourite: Sachi. Owners: M/s. Sujay Chandrahas and Clinton Miller. Trainer: Ranjeet Shinde.

5. K. T. SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1400m): Secret Dimension (Kiran Rai) 1, German Guide (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Real Steel (Suraj Narredu) 3, Winged King (Prabhakaran) 4. All ran. Snk, 1-1/2 and 8-1/2. 1m 24.29s. Rs. 23 (w), 12, 12 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 52, Q: Rs. 23, SHP: Rs. 33, Trinalla: Rs. 76 and Rs. 46. Favourite: Secret Dimension. Owner: Mr. Babu Krishna Kishore. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

6. DATTA JEWELLERS TROPHY (Div. II) (1200m): Appaloosa (T.S. Jodha) 1, Hot Star (Prashant) 2, Cullinan (Adarsh) 3, Go Green (Naveen) 4. Not run: Strong Conviction. 4-1/4, 3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m 12.64s. Rs. 17 (w), 11, 23 and 93 (p), FP: Rs. 125, Q: Rs. 126, SHP: Rs. 67, Trinalla: Rs. 1,685 and Rs 1,492. Favourite: Appaloosa. Owner: Mr. S.M. Johnson. Trainer: Johnson.

7. K.T. SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II) (1400m): Saltoro Ridge (P. Dhebe) 1, Yellowzone (Ramu) 2, I Smile (John) 3, Siddhi (Gautam Raj) 4, All ran. 1, 2-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 24.49s. Rs. 30 (w), 13, 21 and 15 (p), FP: Rs. 183, Q: Rs. 111, SHP: Rs. 58, Trinalla: Rs. 274 and Rs. 66. Favourite: Saltoro Ridge. Owner: Mr. G.V. Patil. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

Jackpot: Rs. 988. Runner-up: Rs. 188. Treble (i): Rs 128; (ii): Rs. 73.