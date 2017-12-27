Yanna Rascala fancied

more-in

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Yanna Rascala who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Edgar Esylva Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Dec.28) evening races here.

Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 7 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. LADY MOURA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 4.50 pm: 1. Moonshine (2) A.Imran Khan 59, 2. Lord Of The Sea (5) Neeraj 57.5, 3. Flying Dragon (1) Raghuveer 57, 4. Gloriosus (4) Trevor 56 and 5. Firenze (3) Dashrath 53.5.

1. LORD OF THE SEA, 2. GLORIOSUS.

2. WHITE METAL PLATE (1,200m), 2-y-o only – 5.15: 1. Dancing Hooves (1) to be declared later 57, 2. Hope And Glory (5) to be declared later 57, 3. Octavius (4) A.Imran Khan 57, 4. Bluebell (3) Neeraj 55.5 and 5. Fanfare (2) C.S.Jodha 55.5.

1. HOPE AND GLORY, 2. DANCING HOOVES.

3. VALLABDHAS H ADWALIA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 o 46 – 5.45: 1. King Of Killen (7) Trevor 60.5, 2. Sumaaq (4) C.S.Jodha 60.5, 3. Rare Silver (2) A.Imran Khan 57, 4. Carnival (3) Zervan 55, 5. Reds Revenge (9) Dashrath 54.5, 6. Bakhtawar (10) Pereira 54, 7. Fencing (6) S.Amit 53.5, 8. Suerte (1) Bhawani 53.5, 9. Jeena (8) Yash 53 and 10. Star Witness (5) Zeeshan 49.

1. CARNIVAL, 2. SUMAAQ, 3. KING OF KILLEN.

4. EDGAR DESYLVA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 – 6.15: 1. Carbonara (4) A.Imran Khan 59, 2. Yanna Rascala (5) Trevor 54.5, 3. Star Councillor (2) Zervan 53, 4. Bateleur (1) Neeraj 52 and 5. Charging Tigress (3) S.Amit 51.

1. YANNA RASCALA, 2. BATELEUR.

5. SPINOZA PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 – 6.45: 1. Ame (4) Trevor 61.5, 2. Outstanding (8) Ajinkya 61, 3. Spontaneous Eddie (1) Raghuveer 61, 4. Simona (6) Zervan 60.5, 5. Sudarshan Chakra (5) T.S.Jodha 60.5, 6. Lilac Time (2) Dashrath 59, 7. Silver River (3) S.Amit 59 and 8. Arc Of Passion (7) Merchant 52.5.

1. AME, 2. OUTSTANDING, 3. LILAC TIME.

6. SPRUNGLI PLATE (1,200m), Cl.III, rated 40 to 66 – 7.15: 1. The Civilian (10) S.Amit 59.5, 2. Hidden Soul (5) Raghuveer 58.5, 3. Cezanne (6) Nikhil 57.5, 4. An Jolie (2) Yash 57, 5. Almost Magical (9) Bhawani 56, 6. Hedwig (1) Trevor 56, 7. Sawgrass (8) Santosh 56, 8. Sensex (3) C.S.Jodha 54, 9. Fringe Benefit (11) Zeeshan 53.5, 10. Jarama (4) Dashrath 53.5 and 11. Locarno (7) Nazil 50.

1. HEDWIG, 2. AN JOLIE, 3. LOCARNO.

7. ONASSIS PLATE (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only – 7.45: 1. Chaplin (6) Dashrath 56, 2.Goshawk (3) Trevor 56, 3. Hells Bells (1) Bhawani 56, 4. Honourable Eyes (2) Kadam 56, 5. Hopelicious (10) A.Imran Khan 56, 6. Huzzah’s Phoenix (7) Pereira 56, 7. Sir Per Blakeney (withdrawn), 8. Super Strength (12) T.S.Jodha 56, 9. Andalucia (9) Zervan 54.5, 10. Arc Shine (11) Neeraj 54.5, 11. Imperial Beauty (8) S.Sunil 54.5, 12. Jigar (13) Merchant 54.5, 13. Malavika (5) Nikhil 54.5 and 14. Nembe Greek (4) C.S.Jodha 54.5.

1. GOSHAWK, 2. HOPELICIOUS. 3. NEMBE GREEK.

Day’s Best: GOSHAWK.

Double: CARNIVAL – HEDWIG.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble : 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala : All races

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.