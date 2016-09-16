The 3-year-old filly Volantis, who ran second in her last start, should make amends in the Access All Area Plate, the main event of Saturday’s (Sept. 17) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. ADAM’S TREASURE PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Drogo (3) J. Chinoy 56, 2. Erdemir (1) S. Sunil 56, 3. Mastermarksman (8) Bhawani 56, 4. Raascalla (2) C. Umesh 56, 5. Sporting Spirit (4) C.S. Jodha 56, 6. Wildhorn (7) Parmar 56, 7. Amicus Curiae (9) Dashrath 54.5, 8. Hit It A Bomb (5) Zervan 54.5 and 9. Star Witness (6) A. Gaikwad 54.5.

1. Sporting Spirit, 2. Drogo, 3. Amicus Curiae

2. CARDINAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Jacknife (5) J. Chinoy 59, 2. Mariska (1) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 3. Sail Past (3) Daman 58.5, 4. Divine Solitaire (6) Shelar 58, 5. River Dance (8) Suraj Narredu 55, 6. General’s Song (7) C. Umesh 54.5, 7. Rapid Girl (4) S. Amit 54.5, 8. Windhoek (2) S.J. Sunil 52.5 and 9. Epsilon Orionis (9) Neeraj 51.5.

1. Mariska, 2. River Dance, 3. Jacknife

3. B.K. LAGAD MEMORIAL GOLD TROPHY DIV.II (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Jimbo (7) Parmar 59, 2. Wind Craft (4) K. Kadam 56.5, 3. Abbey (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Allora (2) Sandesh 56, 5. Kings Canyon (6) Trevor 55.5, 6. Lady Danehill (1) P.S. Chouhan 55, 7. Rock In Rio (8) Dashrath 54.5 and 8. Tinogona (5) Vishal 53.5.

1. Allora, 2. Kings Canyon, 3. Lady Danehill

4. FLAMING ACE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 3.30: 1. Mzuri (12) J. Chinoy 60.5, 2. Samurai (11) A. Gaikwad 60.5, 3. Coley (8) Dashrath 60, 4. The Other Song (10) Bhawani 60, 5. Matrioshka (6) Daman 59, 6. Whitesox (4) S. Amit 58.5, 7. Ensign (3) Santosh 58, 8. Dazzle N Daze (2) Parbat 57, 9. Majestic Honey (13) C.S. Jodha 57, 10. Balchandra (7) Parmar 55, 11. Gold Streak (5) Abhishek 55, 12. Leothefiercehorse (14) Vishal 55, 13. Royal Éclair (1) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 14. Pracs (9) S.J. Sunil 49.5.

1. Samurai, 2. Gold Streak, 3. Mzuri

5. ACCESS ALL AREA PLATE (2,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Brazos (2) J. Chinoy 56, 2. Cigarello (8) K. Kadam 56, 3. Raees (1) Trevor 56, 4. Sussex Pride (3) S. Kamble 56, 5. Tomahawk (7) P.S. Chouhan 56, 6. Vulcan (5) Kavraj 56, 7. Golden Orchid (withdrawn), 8. Night Fury (6) Bhawani 54.5, 9. Trombone (9) Sandesh 54.5 and 10. Volantis (4) Suraj Narredu 54.5.

1. Volantis, 2. Trombone, 3. Tomahawk

6. PROTEUS PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. San Martino (1) Trevor 59, 2. Sky Mine (6) Sandesh 58, 3. She Is Special (2) Zervan 57, 4. Glorious Opinion (4) S.J. Sunil 54, 5. Magic In The Air (3) S. Amit 54 and 6. Highland Breeze (5) P.S. Chouhan 52.5.

1. San Martino, 2. Sky Mine

7. B.K. LAGAD MEMORIAL GOLD TROPHY DIV.I (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.00: 1. Don Corleone (9) A. Gaikwad 59, 2. Stardom Calling (8) Kamlesh 58.5, 3. Batman (7) F. Irani 58, 4. Sunny Sea (2) S. Kamble 58, 5. Palace Girl (6) Raj Pawar 57, 6. Marcus Aurelius (5) G. Amit 56.5, 7. Cannonball Run (3) Trevor 54.5, 8. Desert Rage (1) Kuldeep 54 and 9. Miss Arazan (4) Suraj Narredu 53.

1. Miss Arazan, 2. Cannonball Run, 3. Don Corleone

8. ADAM’S TREASURE PLATE DIV.II (1,2000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Juliano (8) S.J. Sunil 56, 2. Knight Arms (4) C. Umesh 56, 3. Masked Bandito (9) C.S. Jodha 56, 4. Roman Gold (6) Bhawani 56, 5. Sporto (5) Kavraj 56, 6. Travieso (3) Neeraj 56, 7. Fashionable Gait (1) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. War Pony (2) Dashrath 54.5 and 9. Yellow Diamond (7) Parmar 54.5.

1. War Pony, 2. Yellow Diamond, 3. Sporto

Day’s Best: Mariska

Double: San Martino — Miss Arazan

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.