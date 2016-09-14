The 101st Annual General Meeting of Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd was held on Monday (September 12) evening at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here for the managing committee elections.

As there were only nine nominations this year for the managing committee posts as Zavaray Poonawalla, the incumbent chairman of RWITC, did not offer to contest this year due to health reasons.

The nine members were elected unopposed to the committee and at its first official meeting after the AGM the Managing Committee elected Vivek Jain as the chairman of RWITC and Ghulam Vahanvaty as the chairman of stewards.

Bollywood Director Milan Luthria will be the new face in RWITC’s nine-member managing committee this year.

Ashwin Mehta was elected chairman of Board Of Appeal.

Berjis Desai, Gautam Lala and Firoze Vakil are co-opted as stewards for the year 2016-17.

The managing committee members: Vivek Jain (chairman), Ghulam Vahanvaty (chairman of stewards), Milan Luthria, Geoffrey Nagpal, Champaklal Zaveri, Khushroo Dhunjibhoy, Jaydev Mody, Shyam Ruia and Ram Shroff. — Racing Correspondent