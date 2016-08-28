Vijay Sakhi (Srinath up), won the first division of the Democracy Plate, the main event of the races here on Sunday (August 28). The winner is owned by M/s. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt.Ltd. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan and trained by Laxman S.

The results:

1. DONEGAL PLATE (2,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Upon A Star (Akshay Kumar) 1, Undu Undu Undu (Srinath) 2, Buckshee (G. Naresh) 3 and Lightning Streak (K. Sai Kiran) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, shd and 1/4. 2m 10.80s. Rs 106 (w), 21, 12 and 10 (p), FP: Rs 452, SHP: Rs 24, Q: Rs 231, Tanala: Rs 2099 (35 tkts.). Favourite: Vijays Splendour. Owner: Mr. Umesh Kumar Gupta. Trainer: A. Vatsalya.

2. DEMOCRACY PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Vijay Sakhi (Srinath) 1, Always Together (Aneel) 2, Red Express (K. Sai Kiran) 3 and Dandy Girl (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, nk and 1-1/4. 1m 7.77s. All ran. 1-3/4, Nk, 1-1/4. 1m 07.77s. Rs 8 (w), 6, 22 and 19 (p), FP: Rs 119, SHP: Rs 72, Q: Rs 94, Tanala: Rs 1023 (72 tkts.). Favourite: Vijay Sakhi. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. Rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & Mr Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman S.

3. ELUSIVE HERO CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Onk Onk Onk (Sai Kumar) 1, Vijays Delight (Laxmikanth) 2, Golden Angel (G. Naresh) 3 and True Pearl (K. Sai Kiran) 4. Hd, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 15.56s. All ran. Rs 12 (w), 7, 8 and 14 (p), FP: Rs 59, SHP: Rs 24, Q: Rs 32, Tanala: Rs 319 (263 tkts.). Favourite: Onk Onk Onk. Owners: M/s Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla & N. Shaym Sunder. Trainer: R. H. Sequeira.

4. DEMOCRACY PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Altruist (Sai Kumar) 1, Vijays Grandeour (Khurshad Alam) 2, Midnight In Paris (N. Rawal) 3 and Catherine (A. S. Pawar) 4. 2, nk and 1/4. 1m 8.29s. All ran. Rs 14 (w), 8, 22 and 84 (p), FP: Rs 335, SHP: Rs 56, Q: Rs 231, Tanala: Rs 9880 (9 tkts.). Favourite: Sprint Legend. Owner: Mr M. Ramchandra Rao. Trainer: R. H. Sequeira.

5. POLICE TROPHY (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Vijays Wonder (Laxmikanth) 1, Chinese Thought (C. S. Vikrant) 2, Cash Landing (A. S. Pawar) 3 and Golden Joy (G. Naresh) 4. 3/4, 1 and nk. 1m 9.24s. All ran. Rs 20 (w), 7, 15 and 6 (p), FP: Rs 168, SHP: Rs 53, Q: Rs 128, Tanala: Rs 278 (329 tkts.). Favourite: Cash Landing. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Private Limited rep. by Mr Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

6. KHAMMAM PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Ans Ans Ans (Sai Kumar) 1, George Cross (Srinath) 2, Vijay's Dynamite (Deep Shanker) 3 and Golden Adara (Ajit Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1. 1m 14.46s. All ran. Rs 18 (w), 9, 8 and 7 (p), FP: Rs 84, SHP: Rs 27, Q: Rs 42, Tanala: Rs 204 (549 tkts.). Favourite: Sea Castle. Owners: M/s M. Ramachandra Rao & Ramachandra Raju Manthena. Trainer: R. H. Sequeira.

Treble (i): Rs 665 (46 tkts.); (ii): Rs 387 (122 tkts.). Jackpot: Rs 2254 (113 tkts.). Consolation Jackpot: Rs 253 (430 tkts.).