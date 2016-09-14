Unforgettable You and Domination impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday.

Inner sand

600m: Brazos (rb), Indian Serenade (rb) 38. Former ended two lengths in front. Knight At Arms (app) 41. Easy. Torrezzo (Nazil) 40. Easy. Vulcan (Kavraj) 39. Moved freely. Lucky Strike (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Sporting Spirit (Ajinkya), Orla (V.Jodha) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Turf Dancer (T.S.Jodha) 54.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Supreme Regime (P.S.Chouhan) 49.5, 600/36.5. Moved well. Stand And Dance (Daman), Sporto (Kavraj) 54, 600/39.5. Both moved freely. Serenita (Trevor), Atalya (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Fashionable Gait (T.S.Jodha) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Amicus Curiae (C.Umesh), Sail Past (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Temerity (Neeraj), Kings Canyon (Trevor) 55.5, 600/41.5. Both were easy. Madeira (S.J.Sunil), Q ‘E ‘D (Bhawani) 51.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Night Fury (V.Walkar) 53, 600/40. Urged. Ladislaus (Mansoor), Traherne (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Rapid Girl (D.A.Naik) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Saffire Song (Oza) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Mannequin (Parbat), Smoky Haze (S.Amit) 54, 600/40.5. Pair level. Flashy Wings (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Mrs Patmore (Parmar), Je Suis (Neeraj) 56, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Smart Vision (V.Walkar) 54, 600/40.5. Pressed in the last part. Synchronicity (C.S.Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Vinny The Few (Daman), Where’s The Ring/Scarlet Slipper (Parbat) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Winning Girl (Kharadi) 56.5, 600/41.5. Easy.

1,000m: Aspen (Bhawani), Adeline (Kuldeep) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was one length better. Be Cautious (Jethu), Fury (Suraj Narredu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Roman Gold (Bhawani) 1-8, 600/41. Pressed. Dancing Prince (Jethu), London (Suraj Narredu) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Colombiana (Suraj Narredu), Jigsaw (Jethu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former easily finished one length ahead. Snow Crystal (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Pushed. Jacknife (Shelar), Sweep Aside (Kamlesh) 1-7.5, 600/40. They ended level. Gold Streak (rb) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Never Say Never (P.S.Chouhan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Pushed. Streetjammer (Pradeep) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

1,200m: Unforgettable You (Suraj Narredu), Staristocrat (Jaykumar) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and finished level freely. Domination (Suraj Narredu), Dubrovnik (Jethu) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Sahashrabaahu (Suraj Narredu), Aragon (Jethu) 1-20, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead.