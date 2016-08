Sea Lord, Aster Rose, Sheryl, Acclaimed and Starlet pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 25)

Inner sand:

1000m: Pentagram (N. Rajesh) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: German Guide (R. Marshall) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Starlet (Praveen S) 40.5. Moved fluently. Thundersquall (rb) 46. Easy. Amaze (Mallikarjun) 44. Note. Yellowzone (rb) 41.5. Moved impressively.

1000m: Proudprince (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Queenofgoodtimes (A. Imran), Santorini Secret (Praveen S) 1-16, 600/44.5. They finished together. Above And Beyond (S.K. Paswan), Noble Princess (Chetan K) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Acclaimed (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Wild Wild Angels (rb), Temujin (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aster Rose (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Silver Chieftan (A. Ramu) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Sheryl (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. A fine display. Amazing Charm (R. Marshall) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mistress Of Spice (A. Imran), Nyssa (Praveen S) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Now U Know (Praveen S), Why Should I (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Sea Lord (P. Trevor) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A pleasing display.