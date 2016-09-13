Critics Choice excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept.12).

Inner sand

600m: River Dance (Suraj Narredu) 40. Easy. Queen Credible (Ikram) 37.5. Moved well. Miracle Of Love (S.N.Chavan) 1200/600m 41. Easy. Incentio (S.Kamble) 42. Easy.

800m: Cheerleader (S.Sunil) 56.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Bee Quirky (Nadeem), Diwali Lights (rb) 53.5, 600/41. Former superior. Unforgettable You (Suraj Narredu) 52.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Critics Choice (Nazil) 48, 600/37. Is in great heart. Windhoek (app) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Few Dollars More (Nazil) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Mzuri (Raghuveer), Daydreamer (Zervan) 53, 600/40. They ended level. Sparkling Eyes (Suraj Narredu) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Trombone (Neeraj), Magnificence (V.Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Art Deco (J.Chinoy) 49, 600/37. Urged in the last part.

1,000m: Lord Arazan (Jaykumar), The Big Revival (Jethu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. On Fleek (Suraj Narredu) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Makino (S.Amit), Sochi (Parbat) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jeannine (S.Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Imperial Heritage (Pradeep), Vitesse (Vishal) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,200m: Phenomenal Memory (Pradeep) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved well.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Idealist (S.Sunil) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Allegria (Bhawani), Shopaholic (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Country Music (R.K.Mahesh), Snowy Peak (Jaykumar) 1-6, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Nightfall (Altaf Sayyed), Royal Eyes (Kamlesh) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/44. Pair easy. Signor (K.Kadam), Yanna Rascala (Parmar) and Trevelyan (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/41. Trio jumped out well and moved freely.

Mock race (Race track) Sept. 11

1,200m: Winter Renaissance (Dashrath), Dhishoom (Raghuveer) 1-15, 600/36. Won by 2l.

Second Mock race

1,400m: Frivolous (Suraj Narredu), Odessa (Neeraj), Quixotic (Jaykumar), Rising Brave (Mosin), Jabble (Shubham) and Adreno (R.K.Mahesh) 1-31, 600/36. Won by 3, 1, 8. Frivolous who was racing fourth till bend easily covered the leeway and won comfortably.