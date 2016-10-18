The K.Satheesh-trained Time For Fun (N.S.Rathore up) won the Mysore Race Club Cup, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Oct. 17). The winner is owned by Mr M.Narayanan.

1. MYSORE RACE CLUB (1,400m), (Cat. I), 3-y-o & over (Terms): Time For Fun (N. S. Rathore) 1, Vijay Vidhata (P. S. Chouhan) 2, Galiat (Akshay Kumar) 3, Always Bullish (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, hd and 2-3/4. 1m 25.49s. Rs 21 (w), 8, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 18, FP: Rs 60, Q: Rs 26, Tanala: Rs 158. Favourite: Always Bullish. Owner: Mr M.Narayanan. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

2. FOREST TREASURE PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): Sensational Girl (Sai Kumar) 1, Jem Star (Kiran Naidu) 2, Carnival Express (K. Sai Kiran) 3, Kohinoor Flare (Chary) 4. 3-3/4, 1/4 and 3/4. 1m 29.81s. Rs 9 (w), 5, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 25, FP: Rs 33, Q: Rs 28, Tanala: Rs 77. Favourite: Sensational Girl. Owners: M/s S.Prasad Raju, K.Mallikarjuna rao & B.S.Reddy. Trainer: KSV Prasad Raju.

3. SCINTILLATING PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Like Wise (P. S. Chouhan) 1, Top Contender (Sai Kumar) 2, Lavender (N. S. Rathore) 3, Par Excellence (Rafique Sk) 4. Not run: Camborne. 8-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 25.22s. Rs 7 (w), 5, 6 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs 14, FP: Rs 14, Q: Rs 10, Tanala: Rs 115. Favourite: Like Wise. Owner: Mr M.Narayanan. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

4. SMT. C. MOHANA KUMARI SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Exclusive Beauty (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Ice Barrier (N. Rawal) 2, Grand Canyon (A. A. Vikrant) 3, Field Commander (P. Gaddam) 4. 2-1/4, shd, 5-1/2. 1m 27.46s. Rs 9 (w), 6, 18 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 80, FP: Rs 175, Q: Rs 107, Tanala: Rs 759. Favourite: Exclusive Beauty. Owners: Col. K.S.Garcha, Mrs Inderjit Garcha & Dr Veerathu Santaiah. Trainer: M.Satyanarayana.

5. CLASSIC STYLE CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Elysian (Akshay Kumar) 1, Perfection (P. Gaddam) 2, Hard Fought (Sai Kumar) 3, Zensational (Rafique Sk) 4. 4-1/4, nk and 1-1/2. 1m 54.44s. Rs 7 (w), 6, 17 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 72, FP: Rs 80, Q: Rs 59, Tanala: Rs 251. Favourite: Elysian. Owners: Mr Subodh Kumar Ananthula, Mrs Boppana Seema & Lt. Col. A.R.Raju. Trainer: Arjun Anne

6. ONNU ONNU ONNU PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Patron Saint (B. Dileep) 1, Ikigai (N. Rawal) 2, Citi Colors (Md.Sameeruddin) 3, Supurinto (Akshay Kumar) 4. 4, shd and 3/4. 1m 14.94s. Rs 8 (w), 5, 8 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 25, Q: Rs 18, Tanala: Rs 285. Favourite: Patron Saint. Owner: M.A.M.Ramaswamy Chettiar Trust rep by Dr A.C.Muthiah. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

Treble: (i): Rs 71 (746 tkts), (ii): Rs 19 (4122 tkts), Consolation: Rs 28 (7649 tkts), Jackpot: Rs 88 (5667 tkts).