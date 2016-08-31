Thor Of Asgard and Frivolous showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

Inner sand

600m: Snow Peak (rb) 41.5. Easy. Sentosa Cove (Ikram) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Cavalia (D.A.Naik) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Sabiq (Zervan) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Saker (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Safdar (Sandesh), Jabble (Ikram) 53, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Monte Greco (rb), Great Artist (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Millennium Falcon (C.Umesh) 55, 600/41.5. Easy. Toofan (rb) 54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Magical Dancer (C.Umesh) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Star Highness (S.Kamble) 56, 600/42. Easy. Sir Desmond (Sameer), Cool Runnings (V.Jodha) 51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Dubrovnik (R.K.Mahesh), Quixotic (Jethu) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. General’s Song (Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Silken Eyes (Yash Narredu) 57, 600/42. Easy. Arak (Ikram) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Jeena (G.Amit) 53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Zambian (J.Chinoy) 53, 600/38. Urged. Hirohama (H.G.Rathod) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Golden Belle (Vishal), Star Ace (Pradeep) 51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Merchantofvenice (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Mekong Delta (Yash Narredu), Via Amoris (rb) 1-8, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Smart N Noble (S.S.Rathore), Star Councillor (P.S.Chouhan) 1-9, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Serenita (V.Jodha), Harvey (Neeraj) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Thor Of Asgard (Yash Narredu), Domination (Jethu) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Gran Paradiso (Pradeep), Flying Show (rb) 1-9.5, 600/43. Pair level. Shield Of Achilles (Jaykumar), Shivalik Shine (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They finished level freely. Terrific (Jethu), Country’s Empress (R.K.Mahesh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Odessa (Yash Narredu), The Big Revival (Jaykumar) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. The Unicorn (Parmar), Commodore (Zervan) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Pure Sin (Sandesh), 1-7.5, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Lady Danehill (Pradeep), Thunder Down Under (Zervan) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former superior. Ageless (Sandeep) 1-4, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1,200m: Frivolous (Yash Narredu), Dancing Prince (Jaykumar) 1-21, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Germanicus (Sandesh), Magnolia (P.S.Chouhan) 1-25, 600/42. They were easy.

1,400m: Torrezzo (Kamlesh), Hunt For Heads (rb) 1-40.5, 600/43. They ended level.