Teremity claims Maharaja Jiawajirao Scindia Trophy

Temerity, ably ridden by Neeraj Rawal in a start to finish attempt, claimed the Maharaja Jiawajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr.2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Dec.24) afternoon races here.

The winner is owned by M/s. S.M. Ruia & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Pesi Shroff trains the winner. Shroff saddled three winners today.

1. AU PANACHE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: SAMARJEET (C.S. Jodha) 1, Drogo (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Aspen (Bhawani) 3 and Harmony (Dashrath) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2, Snk. 2m 5.99s. ₹82 (w), 21 and 12 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 196, Q: 80, Tanala: 876 and 814. Favourite: Drogo. Owners: M/s. Achuthan Siddharth & Ravi K.Swaminathan. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. KHEEM SINGH GOLD CUP (1,400m), Maiden, 2-y-o only: MOZART (Neeraj) 1, Oomph (Trevor) 2, Sullivan (Zervan) 3 and Retained Asset (Dashrath) 4. Nose, 6, Lnk. 1m 26.55s. ₹40 (w), 24 and 14 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 100, Q: 22, Tanala: 295 and 126. Favourite: Oomph. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. MUNCIPAL COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: KIMBERELLA (Suraj) 1, Sagittarius (A. Imran Khan) 2, Southern Storm (Trevor) 3 and Arashi (Dashrath) 4. 2-1/4, Snk, 1. 1m 39.12s. ₹33 (w), 12, 15 and 16 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 280, Q: 101, Tanala: 492 and 217. Favourtie: Arashi. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey and Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey rep. Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

4. KUSUMBEN DHIRUBHAI SHAH TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: 1. LINCOLN (Zeeshan) 1, Oracle (Trevor) 2, Elysee (Ajinkya) 3 and Juggernaut (C.S. Jodha) 4. 5, 1/2, 1-1/4. 58.54s. ₹13 (w), 11 and 14 (p). SHP: 20, FP: 28, Q: 13, Tanala: 67 and 28. Favourite: Lincoln. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. MAHARAJA JIWAJIRAO SCINDIA TROPHY (Gr.2), (1,800m), 3-y-o & over: TEMERITY (Neeraj) 1, Whomakestherules (Suraj) 2, Aster Rose (Dashrath) 3 and Palatial (Merchant) 4. 3/4, 2, 2-1/2. 1m 49.02s. ₹22 (w), 16 and 19 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 80, Q: 22, Tanala: 84 and 41. Favourite: Temerity. Owners: M/s. S.M. Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. S M SHAH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: PRICELESS ART (Yash) 1, Collegium (A. Imran Khan) 2, Adonijah (Trevor) 3 and Dibaba (Zervan) 4. 3/4, Nose, 3. 1m 25.70s. ₹32 (w), 12, 24 and 25 (p). SHP: 75, FP: 150, Q: 91, Tanala: 961 and 245. Favourite: Priceless Art. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

7. CONRAD PEREIRA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: INVICTUS MANEO (Dashrath) 1, Multistar (A. Imran Khan) 2, El Tycoon (Prasad) 3 and Stunner (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4, Lnk. 59.87s. ₹24 (w), 13, 16 and 13 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 174, Q: 101, Tanala: 185 and 84. Favourite: Invictus Maneo. Owners: Mr. Maloji Bhosale, Mrs. Rajlaxmi M. Bhosale, M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale & Rishikesh Bhosale. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

8. PERSIAN PRINCE PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: FANTASIA (Suraj) 1, Star Scholar (A. Imran Khan) 2, Towering Storm (Zervan) 3 and Resurge (Dashrath) 4. 4-1/2, 1, Lnk. 1m 40.26s. ₹24 (w), 13, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 69, FP: 162, Q: 173, Tanala: 422 and 112. Favourite: Towering Storm. Owners: Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt Ltd, M/s. Chetan Shah & P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹706 (823 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹103 (2,411 tkts).

Treble: (i) ₹235 (64 tkts), (ii) ₹422 (66 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹1,442 (86 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹249 (199 tkts).

