Temerity, ridden by Neeraj Rawal, won the F.D. Wadia Trophy (Gr.3), the chief event of Sunday’s (August 28) races here. The winner is owned by M/s. S.M. Ruia, Amay S. Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai and trained by P. Shroff.

The results:

1. ALGECIRAS PLATE, DIV.II (1,400m), maiden, 3-y-o only: Artistic (Yash Narredu) 1, Angel Girl (Trevor) 2, Vulcan (Kavraj) 3 and Aragon (P.S.Chouhan) 4. 1-1/4, 1-3/4, 2. 1m 26.04s. Rs. 44 (w), 14, 12 and 18 (p). SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 98, Q: Rs. 33, Tanala: Rs. 340 and Rs. 437. Favourite: Angel Girl. Owners: Mr. Kishore M.Dingra & M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

2. FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANECKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY, DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Critics Choice (Trevor) 1, Stardom Calling (Sandesh) 2, Squash (S.Amit) 3 and Valentino (Ajinkya) 4. 2, 2, 1-1/2. 1m 9.86s. Rs. 18 (w), 13, 13 and 23 (p). SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 42, Q: Rs. 22, Tanala: Rs. 140 and Rs. 102. Favourite: Critics Choice. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N.Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

3. PARTY WHIP PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Imitation Game (Parmar) 1, June (J.Chinoy) 2, Sanam (S.Kamble) 3 and Unico Corazon (T.S.Jodha) 4. 3-1/2, 3-1/2, 1. 2m 32.47s. Rs. 25 (w), 15, 53 and 21 (p). SHP: Rs. 203, FP: Rs. 107, Q: Rs. 342, Tanala: Rs. 3,359 and Rs. 1,920. Favourite: Imitation Game. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Farouq K.Rattonsey rep. Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

4. COL. KAIKUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Greek Goddess (Zeeshan) 1, Espada (Baria) 2, Art Deco (J.Chinoy) 3 and Royal Sapphire (Bhawani) 4. 1-3/4, 5-1/2, 1. 58.55s. Rs. 16 (w), 14, 32 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 122, FP: Rs. 519, Q: Rs. 299, Tanala: Rs. 316 and Rs. 62. Favourite: Greek Goddess. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

5. FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANECKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY, DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Hidden Soul (T.S.Jodha) 1, Frankest (G.Amit) 2, Sparkling Eyes (Trevor) 3 and She Is Special (A.Gaikwad) 4. 3-1/2, Hd, 1. 1m 10.65s. Rs. 64 (w), 18, 18 and 10 (p). SHP: Rs. 59, FP: Rs. 259, Q: Rs. 334, Tanala: Rs. 609 and Rs. 180. Favourite: Sparkling Eyes. Owner: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: S.S.Shah.

6. ARMED FORCES TROPHY (Gr.3) (1,600m), 3-y-o & over: Colomobiana (Yash Narredu) 1, Jefferson (Dashrath) 2, Melinda (Sandesh) 3 and Apache (Trevor) 4. 4-1/4, 5-1/4, Hd. 1m 37.37s. Rs. 18 (w), 10, 15 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 52, Q: Rs. 32, Tanala: Rs. 246 and Rs. 133. Favourite: Colombiana. Owners: Mr. D.A.Nanda, Mrs. Esha Nanda Bhojwani & Mr. Amitabh Nanda rep. Arion Horse Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: M.Narredu.

7. F.D.WADIA TROPHY (Gr.3) (1,400m), 3-y-o only: Temerity (Neeraj) 1, Eternal Sunshine (Sandesh) 2, In My Dream (Zervan) 3 and Good Thing (Dashrath) 4. Not run: Franz Ferdinand. 1/2, Hd, 9-1/2. 1m 24.51s. Rs. 28 (w), 15 and 27 (p). SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 71, Q: Rs. 160, Tanala: Rs. 66 and Rs. 28. Favourite: In My Dream. Owners: M/s. S.M.Ruia, Amay S.Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P.Shroff.

8. ALGECIRAS PLATE, DIV.I (1,400m), maiden, 3-y-o only: Bounty Queen (Sandesh) 1, Divine Magic (Dashrath) 2, Tomahawk (P.S.Chouhan) 3 and Raees (Pereira) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2, 1-1/4. 1m 28.15s. Rs. 35 (w), 15, 14 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 121, Q: Rs. 41, Tanala: Rs. 401 and Rs. 110. Favourite: Divine Magic. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia & Ms. Behroze C.Palia. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

9. SUPREME STAR PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Dibaba (Sandesh) 1, Sir Song (Kavraj) 2, Samurai (Vishal) 3 and Avakraz (Dashrath) 4. 1, 1-1/4, Nk. 1m 41.43s. Rs. 22 (w), 13, 20 and 52 (p). SHP: Rs. 77, FP: Rs. 132, Q: Rs. 70, Tanala: Rs. 1,831 and Rs. 1,438. Favourite: Dibaba. Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B.Nagpal & Pradeep N.Lala. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

Jackpot (i): 70 per cent: Rs. 4,902 (39 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 406 (202 tkts.); (ii): 70 per cent: Rs. 7,058 (64 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 857 (226 tkts.).

Treble (i): Rs. 63 (89 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 285 (34 tkts); (iii): Rs. 311 (72 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 4,396 (14 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 824 (32 tkts.).