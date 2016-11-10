Talladega, Hall Of Famer and Arrogant Approach pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 10).

Inner sand:

1200m: Revallo (Manjunath) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Speed Hawk (P. Surya) 42.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Al Faaris (Shobhan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Shan Ben Aari (Arshad) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Arrogant Approach (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Grand Empire (Manjunath), Master Of The Arts (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Universal Law (P. Surya), Vision Of The Sky (Deepak Singh) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Turf Tactics (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Croziet (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Worked well.

1400m: Hall Of Famer (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Talladega (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Blazing Faith (Rayan) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50. Jumped out well. Kambaku (Antony), Olympia Fields (S. John), Implicit Trust (Arshad) 1-32, (1,400-600) 49.5. Kambaku impressed. Wonder Woman (Manjunath), Star Carnation (Ashok Kumar) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former showed out. Black Lightning (S.K. Paswan) 1-44, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Celtic Mist (Rayan), Pull The Plug (Shobhan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished three lengths ahead. Six Degrees (rb), Sea King (Antony), Setaglow (S. John) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50. They took a level jump. Ark Royal (Selvaraj), Brunesco (Anjar) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Queen Of Windsor (Manjunath), Scenic Park (S. Babu), Smart Empire (Ashok Kumar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 49. They jumped out smartly.