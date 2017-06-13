Take Five shines

more-in

Take Five, Lochinvar, Buscadero, Botswana Bolt, Sana and Whomakestherules shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 13).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Nitromax (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Worked well. Ark Royal (Anjar) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Flirting Eyes (Bhawani S) 41. Pleased. As Time Goes By (Rajesh Babu) 43. In fine trim. River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 45. Easy. Spirit And Truth (Merchant) 42.5. Moved well. Nyssa (Rajesh Babu) 44.5. Easy. Flamboyance (Srinath) 42. Shaped well. Queenofgoodtimes (Chettri) 40. Impressed. Attorney General (Rajesh Babu) 41.5. Pleased. Master Of Studies (Bhawani S) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Harley Quinn (Rajesh K) 46. Easy. Regency Girl (Vishal) 41. In fine nick.

1,000m: Air Of Distinction (Vishal), Flicka (Samson) 1-11, 600/41.5. They pleased. Dazzling Bay (Vishal) 1-12, 600/43. In fine shape. Starry Wind (P.S. Chouhan) 1-13, 600/41. Strode out well. Moon Dancer (R. Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Windsor Forest (Suraj), Anacapri (Neeraj) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Scenic Park (Ashok Kumar) 1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Australis (Suraj), Heroine (Kiran Naidu) 1-10, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lochinvar (C. Alford) 1-8, 600/40.5. A good display. Dagobert (Ranjeet), Kings Kid (Md. Asif Khan) 1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Strong Conviction (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45. Moved well. Sana (C. Alford) 1-11, 600/41. Impressed. The Lieutenant (Suraj) 1-12, 600/42. Pleased.

1,200m: Whomakestherules (Suraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Thomas More (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Lamrei (Srinath) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Buscadero (R. Marshall) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A pleasing display. Dr Logan (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Omber Glaze (Samson) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved well. Denny Crane (Akshay), Manifold (Neeraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They moved on the bit. Spot Light (Ashok Kumar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. In fine shape. Majestic Style (Vishal) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Perfect Star (Srinath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1,400m: Take Five (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A fine display. Botswana Bolt (Srinath), Jayadratha (Irvan Singh) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/44. Former showed out. Lord Darlington (R. Ajinkya) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. A good display. Lawrence Of Arabia (Ranjeet), Aaron The Baron (R. Ajinkya) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Jumirah (Vivek), Winsome (Jagadeesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Latter planted at the gates. Black Swan (Dhanu Singh), Courtship (Ranjeet) 1-18, (1,200-600) 36. They jumped out well. Country's Bloom (A. Imran), New Era (Raja Rao) 1-17.5, 600/34. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Dont Dilly Dally (Jagadeesh) 1-18, (1,200-600) 35. Jumped out smartly. All By Myself (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out well. St Pauli Girl (Mallikarjun), Blue Sonic (Antony), Beatsperminute (S. John) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. First named impressed. Star Glow (N. Rawal), Royal Gift (Suraj) 1-26, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Tootsie Roll (G. Naresh), Boca Grande (S. Sreekanth) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Brooklyn Supreme (Shobhan), Maybe Forever (A. Ramu), Limato (P. Dhebe) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 37. First two named were the pick. Dubai One (R. Pradeep) 1-14, (1,200-600) 36. Impressed. Angelic Love (Ranjeet), Ultimate Legend (R. Ajinkya) 1-20, (1,200-600) 35.5. Former showed out. Perfectasther (K. Nazil), My King (Janardhan P), Mystify Me (M. Kumar) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named pleased.