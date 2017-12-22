Supreme General obliges in main event

more-in

Supreme General, ridden by P. Trevor won the Rajpipla Trophy, the feature event of Friday’s (Dec. 22) evening races here. The winner is owned by Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Karthik Ganapathy trains the winner.

Trainer Pesi Shroff and Jockey P. Trevor scored a treble each.

1. WILD EAGLE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Masquerade (David Probert) 1, It’s A Deal (C.S. Jodha) 2, Finest Moment (Dashrath) 3 and Gdansk (A. Imran Khan) 4. 3, 5-1/4 and 1/2. 2m, 05.00s. ₹15 (w), 11, 16 and 26 (p). SHP: 45. FP: 47. Q: 91. Tanala: 232 and 85. Favourite: Masquerade. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. RAJPIPLA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Supreme General (Trevor) 1, Mekong Delta (Sandesh) 2, Silver Beauty (Yash) 3 and Raees (C.S. Jodha) 4. 4, Hd and 1/2. 1m, 37.49s. ₹14 (w), 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 27. FP: 41. Q: 24. Tanala: 118 and 62. Favourite: Supreme General. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

3. SHANTIDAS ASKURAN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Anacapri (Trevor) 1, Allora (Dashrath) 2, Vistana (Santosh) 3 and Incentio (S. Amit) 4. 3/4, 3 and 1/2. 58.41s. ₹12 (w), 11 and 16 (p). SHP: 25. FP: 27. Q: 27. Tanala: 158 and 139. Favourite: Anacapri. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. SNOW DEW PLATE (1,000m), Cl.V, rated 1 to 26: Zion (S. Amit) 1, Adele (Zeeshan) 2, Aravan (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Divine Spark (Ajinkya) 4. Nose, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 0.31s. ₹180 (w), 60 and 13 (p). SHP: 29. FP: 1,072. Q: 179. Tanala: 7,278 and 1,559. Favourite: Adele. Owners: Mr. Adhirajsingh Jodha & Mrs. Kritika Singh. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Note: Horse Power (Sandeep Jadhav up) stumbled and fell dislodging the rider near 600m. It was announced later that Sandeep escaped unhurt.

5. FREE RADICAL PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Snow Blast (Trevor) 1, Medellin (Ajinkya) 2, Master Sergeant (Baria) 3 and Tall Story (Raghuveer) 4. 2-1/2, Nk and 5-3/4. ₹15(w), 10, 18 and 21 (p). SHP: 37. FP: 65. Q: 44. Tanala: 617 and 213. Favourite: Snow Blast. Owners: M/s. Altaf Hussain & Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. DAMODARDAS C.SHAH TROPHY DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Democrat (C.S. Jodha) 1, Gold Field (Shubham) 2, Man Of Word (Neeraj) 3 and Tally Ho (Dashrath) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.18s. ₹224 (w), 31, 26 and 25 (p). SHP: 87. FP: 2,545. Q: 2,237. Tanala: 11,482 and 4,921. Favourite: Gloriana. Owners: M/s. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mustafa M. Pardiwala, Pramod Gajanan Churi & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

7. BOURBON KING PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Nicholas (Sandesh) 1, Turning Point (Trevor) 2, Eternalinspiration (Yash) 3 and Spiridon (S.J. Sunil) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 24.01s. ₹22 (w), 14 and 18 (p). SHP: 32. FP: 63. Q: 34. Tanala: 123 and 53. Favourite: Nicholas. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. P. Shroff, Mrs. Tina Shroff, Mr. Yohan Shroff & Ms. Anya P. Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. DAMODARDAS C. SHAH TROPHY DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Untitled (Hanumant) 1, Blazing Steps (Nikhil) 2, She’s A Tiger (Trevor) 3 and Star Of Thea (Dashrath) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 12.72s. ₹40 (w), 15, 103 and 13 (p). SHP: 400. FP: 8,058. Q: 4,583. Tanala: 8,040 and 3,446. Favourite: Star Of Thea. Owners: Mr. Mehli A. Nazir, Mr. Adi R. Nazir & Mr. Karl A. Nazir. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

Note: A. Sandesh, rider of Tessa, got unseated near 600m and was taken to the hospital.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹5,19,243 (1 tkt) and 30%: ₹31,790 (7 tkts).

Treble: (i) ₹2,819 (6 tkts), (ii) ₹5,218 (6 tkts).

Super jackpot: 70%: ₹97, 653 (1 tkt) and 30%: ₹20, 925 (2 tkts).