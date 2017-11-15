Starry Wind, Jayadratha, Emperador and Rafa impress

more-in

Starry Wind, Jayadratha, Emperador and Rafa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov 15)

Inner sand:

600m: Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep), Goat (rb) 40.5. Former impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Mongolian King (Suraj) 44.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Princess Yamuna) (Samson), Majestic Style (rb) 46. Former moved better.

1000m: Starry Wind (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Decisive (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Fresh Start (P. Mani) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Tower Bridge (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Croziet (Md. Akram) 1-16, 600/43.5. Worked well. Triumph (Irvan Singh) 1-12, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Side Winder (Md. Akram) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Mistress Of Spice (D. Patel), Master Of War (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. A fit pair. Rafa (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Santiago (Rayan), Desert Angel (D. Patel) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Latter finished six lengths ahead. Surf Romance (Irvan Singh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Wonderlust (Mrs. Silva) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved impressively. Jayadratha (Irvan Singh) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Dean's Kitten - Shanley) (Ashok Kumar), Star Line (Samson) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started three length behind and finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Nov 14:

600m: Romantic Helen (rb) 45. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Knight's Tour - Taxido) (Anjar) 45.5. Easy. Dancing Princess (rb) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Burning Gold (Qureshi) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Spot Light (Srinath) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Treasure Quest (S. John) 1-11, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Hot N Fire (S. John) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Galvarino (Anjar), Fiorenzo (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Olympia Fields (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Nanhipari (Qureshi) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Carnarvon (Shiva Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Iris (Anjar) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Grecian Light (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Glittering Gold (Qureshi) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine trim. Fair Warning (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Standout (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Day Flower (Qureshi) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Torsoro (Mrs. Silva), Watchmyscript (rb) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. They eased up in the last part. Sea King (S. John) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Captain Morgan (P. Trevor) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved freely. Ravelnation (Shiva Kumar) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Shaman (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Retains form. Afrikaner (Shiva Kumar) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Cantabria (Nazerul) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Torch Bearer (N. Rajesh) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved well.

1600m: Dr Logan (rb), Ace Badraan (Nazerul) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (R. Marshall), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Caribbean Queen) (Shareef), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Celebrity) (P. Trevor) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Wise Guy (Chetan G), a 2-y-o (Tarahum - Dance N Celebrate) (Vivek) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Black Whizz (Rayan), Bellarive (Noornabi) 1-20, (1,200-600) 35.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Magical Dancer (P. Mani), Subah Ka Tara (Guruprasad), Prince Charmo (rb) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36. Magial Dancer showed out. A 2-y-o (Air Support - Sovetskaya) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Trisara) (R. Marshall) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Naughty Thoughts) (Samson), Supreme Heights (Ashok Kumar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Zip Code (Chetan G), a 2-y-o (Tarahum - Thunderbay) (Vivek) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. They jumped out well. Fire Of Justice (Rayan), Touch Your Destiny (Noornabi) 1-22, (1,200-600) 36. Former finished two lengths ahead. One Big Gang (B. Harish), Atlantic City (Guruprasad) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Nov 13:

1200m: Psychic Warrior (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Erdemir (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1400m: Prevalent Force (Srinath) 1-41, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Shamsadas Girl (Srinath) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Moved freely.

1600m: Aaron The Baron (Qureshi) 2-1, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine shape.