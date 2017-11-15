Races

Starry Wind, Jayadratha, Emperador and Rafa impress

more-in

Starry Wind, Jayadratha, Emperador and Rafa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov 15)

Inner sand:

600m: Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep), Goat (rb) 40.5. Former impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Mongolian King (Suraj) 44.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Princess Yamuna) (Samson), Majestic Style (rb) 46. Former moved better.

1000m: Starry Wind (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Decisive (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Fresh Start (P. Mani) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Tower Bridge (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Croziet (Md. Akram) 1-16, 600/43.5. Worked well. Triumph (Irvan Singh) 1-12, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Side Winder (Md. Akram) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Mistress Of Spice (D. Patel), Master Of War (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. A fit pair. Rafa (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Santiago (Rayan), Desert Angel (D. Patel) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Latter finished six lengths ahead. Surf Romance (Irvan Singh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Wonderlust (Mrs. Silva) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved impressively. Jayadratha (Irvan Singh) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Dean's Kitten - Shanley) (Ashok Kumar), Star Line (Samson) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started three length behind and finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Nov 14:

600m: Romantic Helen (rb) 45. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Knight's Tour - Taxido) (Anjar) 45.5. Easy. Dancing Princess (rb) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Burning Gold (Qureshi) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Spot Light (Srinath) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Treasure Quest (S. John) 1-11, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Hot N Fire (S. John) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Galvarino (Anjar), Fiorenzo (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Olympia Fields (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Nanhipari (Qureshi) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Carnarvon (Shiva Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Iris (Anjar) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Grecian Light (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Glittering Gold (Qureshi) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine trim. Fair Warning (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Standout (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Day Flower (Qureshi) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Torsoro (Mrs. Silva), Watchmyscript (rb) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. They eased up in the last part. Sea King (S. John) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Captain Morgan (P. Trevor) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved freely. Ravelnation (Shiva Kumar) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Shaman (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Retains form. Afrikaner (Shiva Kumar) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Cantabria (Nazerul) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Torch Bearer (N. Rajesh) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved well.

1600m: Dr Logan (rb), Ace Badraan (Nazerul) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (R. Marshall), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Caribbean Queen) (Shareef), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Celebrity) (P. Trevor) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Wise Guy (Chetan G), a 2-y-o (Tarahum - Dance N Celebrate) (Vivek) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Black Whizz (Rayan), Bellarive (Noornabi) 1-20, (1,200-600) 35.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Magical Dancer (P. Mani), Subah Ka Tara (Guruprasad), Prince Charmo (rb) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36. Magial Dancer showed out. A 2-y-o (Air Support - Sovetskaya) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Trisara) (R. Marshall) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Naughty Thoughts) (Samson), Supreme Heights (Ashok Kumar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Zip Code (Chetan G), a 2-y-o (Tarahum - Thunderbay) (Vivek) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. They jumped out well. Fire Of Justice (Rayan), Touch Your Destiny (Noornabi) 1-22, (1,200-600) 36. Former finished two lengths ahead. One Big Gang (B. Harish), Atlantic City (Guruprasad) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Nov 13:

1200m: Psychic Warrior (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Erdemir (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1400m: Prevalent Force (Srinath) 1-41, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Shamsadas Girl (Srinath) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Moved freely.

1600m: Aaron The Baron (Qureshi) 2-1, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine shape.

Post a Comment
More In Races
horse racing
sport
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2017 6:01:13 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/starry-wind-jayadratha-emperador-and-rafa-impress/article20457110.ece

© The Hindu