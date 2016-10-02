1,400m: Towering Heights (rb) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53.5. Jumped out well. High Profile (A. Imran), Thundersquall (Shobhan), Star Of Destiny (Rayan) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. They took a level jump. Golden Bow (P. Dhebe), Fotogenic (T.M. Prashant) 1-31, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished distance ahead, note. Prazsky (Jagadeesh), Sante Fe (Shobhan) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 46.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1,200m: Blessed One (Jagadeesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Starlet (A. Imran) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Duke Of Clarence (R. Marshall) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Arizona (Irvan Singh) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Princess Of Glory (Ashok Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up.

1,000m: Anantra (Faisal) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Amaze (M. Narredu), Smile Stone (Ramesh K) 1-15, 600/41. Former showed out. Akha Teej (Faisal) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Diva (rb) 1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Vasuki (Irvan Singh) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

Starlet, Acclaimed, Amaze, Cameron and Diva shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 1).

