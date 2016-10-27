Starlet, Shaman, Antananarivo, Reference, Storm and Burnished Gold excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 26).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Multi App (Irvan Singh) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1,400m: Youre Ashwashakthi (Tauseef) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 50. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Master Of War (Rayan), Lion Of Heart (D. Patel) 44.5. They finished level. Anfield (rb) 45. Easy. Hit Again (rb) 45. Moved freely. Calico King (rb) 46. Easy. Bora Bora (D. Patel), Smile Of Peace (rb) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Tuscano (Raja Rao) 44. Strode out well. Serena Ballerina (P. Dhebe) 42.5. Pleased.

1,000m: Mistress Of Spice (D. Patel), Santorini Secret (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Dancing Forever – Rafaga) (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Royal Rein (Shobhan) 1-11, 600/43. Stretched out well. Botswana Bolt (Faisal), Integrated (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Antananarivo (S. John) 1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Prevalent Force (Faisal), Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh) 1-16.5, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1,200m: A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat – Understood) (R. Marshall), Scarlet Princess (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Satinette (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pushed. Reference (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Shaman (Suraj), Autocratic (R. Marshall) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Starlet (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Burnished Gold (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Trojan (Raja Rao) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Storm (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Tronada (S. Babu) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. What A Nice Man (rb), Now U Know (D. Patel) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Blazing Touch (Jagadeesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Galino (D. Patel), Tamara (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Areca Cruise (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Super Strong (rb), Czar Rule (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

1,400m: Siobhan (R. Marshall) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine condition.