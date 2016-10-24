Star Style, who has been well prepared, may score in the Dodla Pratap Chander Reddy Memorial Cup (1,100m), the main event of the event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Tuesday (October 25).

There will be no false rails.

1. CHARMINAR TROPHY (1,400m), (Cat. II), 3-y-o & over (Terms), 1.20 p.m.: 1. Rio Rojo (6) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 2. Italian Cypress (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Blue Eyed Babe (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 4. Midnight In Paris (5) Md. Sameeruddin 58, 5. Strengthandbeauty (2) N. Rawal 56.5 and 6. Aston Doulton (1) Sai Kukmar 55.

1. Rio Rojo, 2. Italian Cypress

2. BELLE DANCER PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 1.50: 1. Invasion (5) Akshay Kumar 61, 2. Take A Bow (3) Aneel 60.5, 3. Jem Star (8) P. Gaddam 60, 4. Our Ensign (9) Kunal Bunde 59.5, 5. Cannon Hope (6) S. Sreekant 58, 6. Arracache (7) G. Naresh 57, 7. Enter Canter (2) B. R. Kumar 55, 8. Rainbow Blues (4) Sai Kumar 54.5 and 9. Kohinoor Love (1) N. Rawal 52.

1. Jem Star, 2. Enter Canter, 3. Arracache

3. NAGARJUNA SAGAR PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2.20: 1. In Command (7) A. A. Vikrant 60, 2. Hard Fought (4) Ajit Singh 56.5, 3. Play It Cool (2) N. S. Rathore 56, 4. Raja Hindustani (8) T. S. Jodha 56, 5. Sefarina (10) G. Naresh 56, 6. Darakshan Setarah (9) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 7. Ta Ta (11) A.S. Pawar 55.5, 8. Two Rock Da World (5) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 9. Citi Colors (3) Suraj Narredu 55, 10. Oh Pharaoh (6) S. Sreekant 55, 11. Whisper (1) P. S. Chouhan 55 and 12. Ram Man (12) P. Gaddam 54.5.

1. Citi Colors, 2. In Command, 3. Sefarina

4. PERCEIVED VALUE CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2.55: 1. Buckshee (3) G. Naresh 60.5, 2. Field Commander (7) Ajit Singh 58, 3. Vijay Vidyut (8) Laxmikanth 58, 4. Ondha Ondha Ondha (6) Rafique Sk. 57, 5. Brilliant (2) P. Trevor 56.5, 6. Roma Rouge (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 7. Canberra (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Ice Barrier (5) Kunal Bunde 55.5, 9. Dear Friend (10) S. Sreekant 54.5 and 10. Cirillo (9) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. Brilliant, 2. Canberra, 3. Ice Barrier

5. BELLE DANCER PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 3.25: 1. Athletic Approach (6) Sai Kumar 61, 2. New Comer (2) B. Dileep 61, 3. Yet Another (1) Akshay Kumar 61, 4. Halifax (5) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 5. Cannon Grey (8) B. R. Kumar 58, 6. Kohinoor Charm (9) S. Sreekant 57.5, 7. Man Of The Series (3) G. Naresh 56.5, 8. Kinnera (4) P. Gaddam 55 and 9. Fresco (7) N. Rawal 53.

1. Athletic Approach, 2. New Comer, 3. Man Of The Series

6. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 3-55: 1. Amorous White (3) Akshay Kumar 55, 2. Arrow Arrow Arrow (2) P. Trevor 55, 3. City Of Sails (9) K. Sai Kiran 55, 4. Jumeira Express (7) Kuldeep Singh 55, 5. Prince Caspian (8) P. S. Chouhan 55, 6. Royal Victory (4) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 7. Clarisa (6) Dashrath Singh 53.5, 8. News O' Star (1) Kunal Bunde 53.5 and 9. Star Style (5) T. S. Jodha 53.5.

1. Star Style, 2. Prince Caspian, 3. Clarisa

7. ANGLER PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over (which have not won more than one race), rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 4.30: 1. Batur (2) Dashrath Singh 60, 2. Surprise Party (4) N. S. Rathore 60, 3. Queen To Rule (1) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 4. Amazing Venus (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 5. Indian Dreams (8) K. Sai Kiran 58.5, 6. Mirfield (6) Sai Kumar 58.5, 7. Scooby Dooby Doo (7) T. S. Jodha 58.5, 8. Back To Business (5) P. S. Chouhan 57, 9. Monte Rosa (9) A. A. Vikrant 55 and 10. Angels Bay (10) A. S. Pawar 51.

1. Mirfield, 2. Surprise Party, 3. Batur

8. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (whips are are not permitted in this race), rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 5-05: 1. Ruby’s Gift (5) N. Rawal 60, 2. Chinese Thought (6) A. A. Vikrant 57, 3. Sea Castle (4) Dashrath Singh 55.5, 4. Rose Eternal (3) T. S. Jodha 55, 5. Green Striker (7) Ajeeth Kumar 54, 6. Time Is Luck (2) Laxmikanth 52.5, 7. Ashwini (1) Kunal Bunde 52 and 8. Racing Ruler (-) (-) 51.

1. Time Is Luck, 2. Sea Castle, 3. Rose Eternal

Day's best: Rio Rojo

Double: Brilliant - Star Style

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: All races.