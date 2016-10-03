Star Nijinsky (Srinath up) won the Deccan Derby, the main event of the races here today. The winner is owned by Mr. S. Saleem Shah, Mr. M. Mansoor Alam and Ms. Ameeta Mehra and trained by Hidayat Khan.

1. COMMANCHE CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. 111): Silver Dollar (Suraj Narredu) 1, Mahathi (Srinath) 2, Handy Man (Trevor) 3, Indian Dreams (Arshad Alam) 4. 1, sh. hd. and 1-1/2. 1m 41.36s. Rs. 32 (w), 8, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 108, Q: Rs. 36, Tanala: Rs. 260. Favourite: Mahathi. Owners: M/s. Sk. Kassam, Md. Sultan & M.A. Hafeez. Trainer:

2. BANGALURU CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Red Express (Arshad Alam) 1, Altruist (Sai Kumar) 2, Green Jewel (Laxmikanth) 3, Aston Doulton (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4, nk. 1m 13.68s. Rs. 38 (w), 9, 8 and 28 (p), SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 242, Q: Rs. 93, Tanala: Rs. 4205. Favourite: Aston Doulton. Owners: M/s. Syed Nawaz Hussain & Sunder Peshwani. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

3. MRS. K. LAKSHMI BHUPAL REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Market Leader (A.S. Pawar) 1, Shivalik Bird (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Hard Fought (Ajit Singh) 3, Princess Rose (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 27.38s. Rs. 18 (w), 8, 9 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 93, Q: Rs. 54, Tanala: Rs. 612. Favourite: Princess Rose. Owners: Ms. Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Sequeira.

4. MUMBAI CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Awesome Approach (Trevor) 1, England (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Aragonda Princess (Srinath) 3, Exclusive Wind (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 3-3/4, sh.hd. and 1/2. 1m 26.25s. Rs. 20 (w), 7, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 20, FP: Rs. 45, Q: Rs. 16, Tanala: Rs. 86. Favourite: England. Owners: Mr. A.V. Jayaprakash. Trainer: Srinivas Reddy.

5. TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I): Vijays Joy (Rafique Sk.) 1, King Of Pop (N.S. Rathore) 2, Parushram (A. Sandesh) 3, Vallee Secrete (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, 1-1/2, 1/2. 1m 12.72s. Rs. 29 (w), 8, 14 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 358, Q: Rs. 243, Tanala: Rs. 852. Favourite: Parushram. Owners: Ms. Pratap R’ment Pvt. Ltd. rep. by The Estate of late Mr. D. Pratap Chander Reddy & Mr. Ashish Bajaj & M/s. Vijay Racing & Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. V.K. Gupta & S.K. Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

6. BHAGYANAGAR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Dolce (B.R. Kumar) 1, Azazil (A.S. Pawar) 2, Dancing Farha (G. Naresh) 3, True Pearl (Sai Kiran) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 15.33s. Rs. 26 (w), 9, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 137, Q: Rs. 82, Tanala: Rs. 403. Favourite: Dancing Farha. Owners: M/s. Gongi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, Bhishma Chowdary Donepudi & Hanumantha Rao Yerramsetty. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

7. TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I): The Healer (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Baashagar (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Happy Guy (B. Dileep) 3, Morning Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/2, 6-1/2 and hd. 1m 12.35s. Rs. 11 (w), 6, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 46, Q: Rs. 39, Tanala: Rs. 167. Favourite: The Healer. Owners: Dr. Pratap C. Reddy, Mr. K. Ramcharan Tej & Mrs. Upasana Kamineni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. TENACITY CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III): Paprika (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Bharat Queen (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Amazing Venus (Ajeeth Kumar) 3, Rose Eternal (Srinath) 4. 6, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 07.33s. Rs. 13 (w), 7, 17 and 111 (p), SHP: Rs. 62, FP: Rs. 154, Q: Rs. 102, Tanala: Rs. 6879. Favourite: Paprika. Owners: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri, Miss Niti N. Desai & Miss Harsha N. Desai. Trainer: Deshmukh.

9. DECCAN DERBY (2,000m), Sweepstakes, 3-y-o only (terms):

STAR NIJINSKY (Multidimensional - Allaire) (Y.S. Srinath) 1.

ASTER ROSE (Multidimensional - Lei) (S. John) 2.

AIKA AIKA AIKA (Win Legend - Masquenada) (P.S. Chouhan) 3.

LEADING LEGEND (Multidimensional - Amstel) (A. Sandesh) 4.

hd., 3-3/4, ns. 2m 05.46s. Rs. 37 (w), 8, 5 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 9, Q: Rs. 21, Tanala: Rs. 87. Favourite: Aster Rose. Owners: Mr. S. Saleem Shah, Mr. M. Mansoor Alam and Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Hidayat Khan.

10. BANGALURU CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II): Always Together (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Queen of the Stars (Kuldeep) 2, Flower Roll Up (A. Sandesh) 3, Rock Heights (Akshay Kumar) 4. Ns, nk., sh. hd. 1m 14.42s. Rs. 13 (w), 6, 10 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 69, Q: Rs. 32, Tanala: Rs. 124. Favourite: Always Together. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Treble: (I): Rs. 993 (75 tkts.); (II): Rs. 383 (195 tkts.): (III): Rs. 855 (203 tkts.).

Jackpot: (I): (30 per cent): Rs. 1178 (109 tkts.); (70 per cent): Rs. 19,974 (15 tkts.); (II): (30 per cent): Rs. 1802 (468 tkts.); (70 per cent): Rs. 10,994 (179 tkts.).