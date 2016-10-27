Star Nijinsky, Areca Wonder, African Emperor, Back Of Beyond and Admiral One shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 27)

Inner sand:

1000m: I’ve Got Clout (B. Harish) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Phoenix Falcon (A. Velu), a 2-y-o (Win Legend–Actuate) (rb) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Express Wish–Moonlight Beauty) (rb), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper–Ocean Wish) (rb) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Balian (Indrajeet) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Universal Law (P. Surya), Vision Mission (Deepak Singh) 1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Thejaguar (Deepak Singh), Thirtysixchamber’s (Tauseef) 1-12, 600/45. They finished together. One To Note (rb) 1-14, 600/43. In fine shape. Fresh Start (A. Imran) 1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Amazing Skill (A. Velu) 1-16, 600/43.5. Worked well. Back Of Beyond (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Royal Sceptre (Cedric S) 1-13, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Areca Cruise (B. Harish) 1-16, 600/44.5. Easy. Dream Star (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: African Emperor (R. Marshall) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Areca Wonder (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower–Dancerllon) (Suraj), Native Elements (A. Velu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Former finished distance ahead, note. Country’s Treasure (Raja Rao), One Man Show (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former showed out. Admiral One (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Turf Tactics (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Star Nijinsky (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Akha Teej (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Arizona (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Firing Line (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Daisy Duke (Qureshi), Brunaldo (Anjar) 1-33, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished distance ahead. Del Porto (rb), Fioroloco (Selvaraj) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. They jumped out well and finished together. El Fenix (Jagadeesh), Jayadratha (R. Pradeep), Vision Mission (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 47.5. First two named impressed. Top Striker (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Ace-Light Dubai) (rb) 1-34, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Mischief Flyer (rb), Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Jack Of Hearts (Raja Rao), Country’s Bloom (A. Velu) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 47. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art–Refresh) (Ashok Kumar), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art–Fervent Wish) (S. Babu), a 2-y-o (Rebuttal–St. Finan’s Bay) (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. They took a level jump. Celestial Storm (Ashok Kumar), Raw Gold (Jagadeesh) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 50. Latter slowly off and finished level. Tzar (D. Patel), Rafa (Rayan) 1-33, (1,400-600) 46.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Side Winder (rb), Just Fabulous (Antony), Call Me Maybe (A. Imran) 1-32, (1,400-600) 49. First named pleased. Brave Heart (Raja Rao), Good Earth (rb) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Alfred–Nobel Palapa) (Ashok Kumar), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art–Skyelady) (rb), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art–Attractress) (S. Babu) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. They jumped out well. Campfire (A. Velu), Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 1-34, (1,400-600) 49. They took a good jump and finished level.