St Andrews pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 20).
Inner sand
600m: Rising Brave (Sandesh) 37. Moved well.
800m: Noble Chieftain (Habbu) 57, 600/42. Easy. Devoted Eyes (Jethu) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Othelo (C.Umesh), Carnival (Kharadi) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Winter Renaissance (Raghuveer), Spontaneous Eddie (Hamir) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Sindbaad (rb) 51.5, 600/38.5. Pressed.
1,000m: St Andrews (Santosh), Disraeli (Ranjane) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead.