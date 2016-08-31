Spirit And Truth, who is in fine nick, may score in the Sanctity Trophy (1,800m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Sept. 1).

False rails (width about 4.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

Jockeys for Raziel, Thejaguar and Amaze (1st race) will be declared later.

SHIVAKASHI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over, 2-30 p.m: 1. Raziel (4) (-) 60, 2. Sazae San (7) Sarvan Kumar 60, 3. Thejaguar (5) (-) 59.5, 4. Oriental Belle (8) Mallikarjun 59, 5. Reverberating (12) Kiran Rai 58.5, 6. Precious Script (11) Shobhan 58, 7. Sonic Star (6) Srinath 57.5, 8. Wholelottalove (10) M. Ravi 57, 9. Thirtysixchamber’s (9) Manesh K 56.5, 10. Indian Fury (3) P.S. Chouhan 56, 11. Amaze (1) (-) 55 and 12. Resemblance (2) Jagadeesh 53.5.

1. Amaze, 2. Precious Script, 3. Indian Fury

SHIVAKASHI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. King Smile (-) (-) 62.5, 2. Scorching (11) Kiran Rai 62.5, 3. Delilah (6) Shobhan 62, 4. Sea Of Stars (9) Ramesh Kumar 60.5, 5. Breaking Away (2) P.P. Dhebe 60, 6. Icepick Willie (5) Jagadeesh 60, 7. Gamaleti (4) L. Prashant 59, 8. Miss Wonder (1) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 9. Selfie (3) Rajesh Kumar 58.5, 10. Delta Delight (8) S. Waseemuddin 58, 11. The Dark Knight (7) A. Ramu 58 and 12. Churchill (10) Raghu K 57.

1. Breaking Away, 2. Miss Wonder, 3. Scorching

SANCTITY TROPHY (1,800m), rated 60 & above, 3-30: 1. Naval Glory (5) S. John 60, 2. Spirit And Truth (1) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Zodiac (3) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 4. Amazing Charm (2) P. Trevor 55 and 5. Script Writer (4) P.S. Chouhan 52.

1. Spirit And Truth, 2. Zodiac

DATTA JEWELLERS TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-00: 1. Sachi (6) S. John 62.5, 2. Only Princess (10) P.P. Dhebe 62, 3. Passing Fancy (9) Md. Mushraf 60, 4. Speed Queen (12) Ajay Kumar 60, 5. Proudprince (3) B. Harish 59.5, 6. Better Than Ever (5) A. Ramu 59, 7. Flame’s Fury (8) Rajesh Kumar 58.5, 8. Kentucky Rose (11) Ajeet Kumar 57.5, 9. Man Of Law (7) Raja Rao 57, 10. Colossal Moments (1) Selvaraj 56.5, 11. Young Gallant (4) Shiva Kumar 56.5 and 12. Florencia (2) Chetan Kalay 55.

1. Sachi, 2. Only Princess, 3. Florencia

K.T.SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Winged King (3) M. Prabhakaran 60.5, 2. German Guide (8) P.S. Chouhan 59, 3. Real Steel (1) Suraj Narredu 59, 4. Dhanyavaad (2) Shivnath Paswan 58.5, 5. Miss International (6) S. Mubarak 57.5, 6. Secret Dimension (4) Kiran Rai 57, 7. Capitalize (5) Adarsh 56, 8. Gran Turismo (9) Rajesh Kumar 56 and 9. Rakshitha (7) Antony Raj 56.

1. Secret Dimension, 2. German Guide, 3. Real Steel

DATTA JEWELLERS TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Go Green (8) M. Naveen 60, 2. Hot Star (7) T.M. Prashant 60, 3. Appaloosa (2) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Asian Star (11) L. Prashant 59.5, 5. Silken Water (9) Shobhan 59.5, 6. Cullinan (12) Adarsh 59, 7. Look Out (3) Raja Rao 58, 8. Strong Conviction (4) Manesh K 58, 9. Bengaluru Princess (1) Chetan Kalay 57.5, 10. Ole (6) S. Manohar 57.5, 11. What A Nice Man (10) B. Nayak 56.5 and 12. Golden Friend (5) Nitin Singh 55.5.

1. Bengaluru Princess, 2. Golden Friend, 3. Silken Water

K.T.SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Wings Of Fortune (9) Rajesh Kumar 60, 2. Siddhi (8) Gautam Raj 59, 3. Malkia (2) R. Ravi 58.5, 4. Sans Frontieres (4) M. Abhilash 58, 5. I Smile (6) S. John 57.5, 6. Silsila (10) M.L. Bhosle 57.5, 7. Strengthandwonder (7) L. Prashant 56.5, 8. Yellowzone (5) A. Ramu 56.5, 9. Go Man Go (1) Kiran Rai 54.5 and 10. Saltoro Ridge (3) P.P. Dhebe 54.5.

1. I Smile, 2. Saltoro Ridge, 3. Yellowzone

Day’s best: Sachi

Double: Spirit And Truth – Bengaluru Princess

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.