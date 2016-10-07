Sparkling Eyes shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct.7) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Reds Revenge (Jethu) 39. Moved freely. The Unicorn (Parmar), Germanicus (Sandesh) 41. They were easy.
800m: Go Marisa Go (Altaf Sayyed), 2/y/o Gdansk (Mahesh) 53, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead. Alpine Express (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Harvey (V.Jodha), Cool Runnings (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Rodeo (S.J.Sunil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Torrezzo (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Irish Bailey (Sandeep) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Geranium (Kharadi), Sherlock (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Leothefiercehorse (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Golden Belle
(Sandeep) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Gran Paradiso (Nazil) 49.5, 600/38.
Responded well. Chilly Chilly (Sandeep) 57, 600/43. Easy. Squash (rb)
53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.
1000m: His Master’s Vice (Parbat), Mannequin (Daman) 1-7, 600/39.
Former finished five lengths ahead. Pristina (S.N.Chavan) 1-10,
600/43. Moved freely. Sparkling Eyes (Sandesh) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38.
Moved attractively.
1200m: Cameron (Neeraj) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Dancing Lord (Sandesh)
1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well.