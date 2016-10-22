Sky Mine, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the main event of Friday’s (Oct. 21) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Rajesh Sahgal and trained by Imtiaz Sait.

The results

1. PICCOLINA PLATE Div. II (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Marvel (Ajinkya) 1, Cristo Boss (S. Kamble) 2, Pretty Angel (Bhawani) 3 and Jeena (S.J. Sunil) 4. 4-1/4, 1-3/4 and 3, 1m, 26.66s. Rs. 37 (w), 17, 13 and 20 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 133, Q: Rs. 52, Tanala: Rs. 246 and Rs. 138. Favourite: Cristo Boss. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vaccha. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. ARTOIS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Champagne (Sandesh) 1, Shield Of Achilles (Trevor) 2, Nature Boy (K. Kadam) 3 and The Big Bull (J. Chinoy) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 25.48s. Rs. 14 (w), 12 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 15, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 27 and Rs. 30. Favourite: Champagne. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

3. ARABIAN ROSE PLATE Div. II (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Monte Greco (Trevor) 1, Kitty Hawk (Kavraj) 2, Akki’s Pet (Zervan) 3 and Sarrazin (S. Sunil) 4. 5, 7-1/4 and 1-1/4. 59.15s. Rs. 18 (w), 10, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 29, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 44 and Rs. 28. Favourite: Monte Greco. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

4. PICCOLINA PLATE Div. I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Elegant Beauty (Trevor) 1, Fabio S.J. Sunil) 2, Centaurus (S. Amit) 3 and Starry Moment (T.S. Jodha) 4. Sh, 1 and 3-3/4. 1m, 28.07s. Rs. 15 (w), 11, 17 and 19 (p). SHP: Rs. 59, FP: Rs. 87, Q: Rs. 101, Tanala: Rs. 122 and Rs. 59. Favourite: Elegant Beauty. Owner: Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shinde. Trainer: M. Narredu.

5. RED DRAGON PLATE Div. II (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Goldsmith (S.J. Sunil) 1, Rich N Rare (Zeeshan) 2, Starry Image (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Rachel (Zervan) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and Nose. 1m, 0.03s. Rs. 113 (w), 20, 29 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 86, FP: C/F, Q: Rs. 511, Tanala: Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 1,714. Favourite: Dusk N Dawn. Owners: M/s. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla & Sudhir Ruia. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

6. ARABIAN ROSE PLATE Div. I (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Lady Coachman (Sandesh) 1, Lady In Red (Zervan) 2, Snowy Peaks (Neeraj) 3 and Adams Beginning (Kavraj) 4. 6-1/4, Sh, 5. 58.63s. Rs. 14(w), 11, 15 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 30, Q: Rs. 16, Tanala: Rs. 40 and Rs. 22. Favourite: Lady Coachman. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

7. GENERAL RAJENDRASINHJI MILLION (1,600m), 3-y-o only: Sky Mine (Sandesh) 1, London (Zervan) 2, Comic Timing (Dashrath) 3 and Sovereignsky (Neeraj) 4. Nk, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m, 39.16s. Rs. 38, 19 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 42, Q: Rs. 49, Tanala: Rs. 1,106 and Rs. 332. Favourite: London. Owners: M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Rajesh Sahgal. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

8. STAR SHINE PLATE (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Joss (Bhawani) 1, Rapid Girl (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Atalya (Ajinkya) 3 and Mekong Delta (Trevor) 4. 3/4, Sh and 3/4. 1m, 53.04s. Rs. 168 (w), 47, 23 and 29 (p). SHP: Rs. 73, FP: Rs. 2,956, Q: Rs. 1,179, Tanala: Rs. 5,343. Favourite: Volantis. Owners: M/s. Vivek S. Jain, Rohit J. Patel, Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Farookh Khambata. Trainer: Zadmal Singh.

9. OCTOBER HANDICAP (1,200m), 3-y-o only: Flashy Wings (Bhawani) 1, Magical Memory (Sandesh) 2, Gran Paradiso (Trevor) 3 and Aurora Australis (Nazil) 4. 3, 1-1/2 and Sh. 1m, 11.58s. Rs. 132 (w), 18, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 200, Q: Rs. 127, Tanala: Rs. 1,213 and Rs. 676. Favourite: Magical Memory. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik G.

10. RED DRAGON PLATE Div. I (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Furiosa (G. Amit) 1, Super Icon (Ajinkya) 2, Tough Enough (Bhawani) 3 and Zion (Daman) 4. 2-3/4, Nose and 1-1/4. 59.94s. Rs. 28 (w), 18, 26 and 27 (p). SHP: Rs. 103, FP: Rs. 155, Q: Rs. 150, Tanala: Rs. 1,108 and Rs. 343. Favourite: Furiosa. Owners: M/s. Faisal Abbas, Vikram D. Shah & Cowas D. Bajan. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

Jackpot: (i): 70 per cent: Rs. 35,762 (8 tkts) and 30 per cent: Rs. 369 (332 tkts); (ii): 70 per cent: Rs. 3,32, 421 (2 tkts) and 30 per cent: Rs. 13, 568 (21 tkts).

Treble: (i): Rs. 235 (24 tkts), (ii) Rs. 11,100 (carried forward), (iii) Rs. 7,443 (2 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 2,15, 045 (carried forward) and 30 per cent: Rs. 29, 031 (1 tkt).