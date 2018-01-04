Races

Sir Cecil, Lawrence Of Arabia, Into The Spotlight, Black Whizz and Diamond Rays excel

more-in

Sir Cecil, Lawrence Of Arabia, Into The Spotlight, Black Whizz and Diamond Rays excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 4)

Outer sand:

600m: Red Admiral (Kiran Rai), Helios (R. Anand) 45.5. They moved freely. A 3-y-o (Ravel–Therry Girl) (Irvan Singh), Sadaqat (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Silver Chieftan (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Assertive Prince (Mallikarjun) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Diamond Rays (rb) 1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Sir Cecil (D. Allan), Huemac (N. Rajesh) 1-10, 600/40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lawrence Of Arabia (D. Allan), Princess Rumela (N. Rajesh) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. A 3-y-o (Green Coast–Dama Grande) (P. Ramesh), a 3-y-o (Sedgefield–Sweet Essence) (A. Ramu) 1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Kanashni (Irvan Singh), Halfsies (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. El Matador (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Moved well. James Bond (Vivek), Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/44. They moved together. Iron Man (rb) 1-15, 600/43. In fine shape. Black Whizz (P. Dhebe), Honour (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Agnar (Srinath) 1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Hit Again (Jagadeesh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Glittering Gold (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. High Admiral (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Pearl City (P. Ramesh) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Into The Spotlight (D. Allan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display. Admiral One (Srinath) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Set To Win (Srinath), Integrated (Jagadeesh) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Psychic Warrior (Srinath) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Strode out well. Good Wood (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Deimus (R. Marshall), Air Command (Antony), Mea Clupa (Mudassar) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 48.5. First named impressed. Call Me Maybe (rb), A 3-y-o (Approve–Treble Seven) (Waheed), a 3-y-o (Burden Of Proof–Secret Summaries) (Rayan) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 50. They jumped out well. Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh), Dazzling Beauty (Srinath) 1-33, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished six lengths ahead. Play Safe (Samson), River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out smartly.

Post a Comment
More In Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2018 10:55:13 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/sir-cecil-lawrence-of-arabia-into-the-spotlight-black-whizz-and-diamond-rays-excel/article22366431.ece

© The Hindu