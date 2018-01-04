Sir Cecil, Lawrence Of Arabia, Into The Spotlight, Black Whizz and Diamond Rays excel

more-in

Sir Cecil, Lawrence Of Arabia, Into The Spotlight, Black Whizz and Diamond Rays excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 4)

Outer sand:

600m: Red Admiral (Kiran Rai), Helios (R. Anand) 45.5. They moved freely. A 3-y-o (Ravel–Therry Girl) (Irvan Singh), Sadaqat (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Silver Chieftan (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Assertive Prince (Mallikarjun) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Diamond Rays (rb) 1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Sir Cecil (D. Allan), Huemac (N. Rajesh) 1-10, 600/40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lawrence Of Arabia (D. Allan), Princess Rumela (N. Rajesh) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. A 3-y-o (Green Coast–Dama Grande) (P. Ramesh), a 3-y-o (Sedgefield–Sweet Essence) (A. Ramu) 1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Kanashni (Irvan Singh), Halfsies (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. El Matador (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Moved well. James Bond (Vivek), Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/44. They moved together. Iron Man (rb) 1-15, 600/43. In fine shape. Black Whizz (P. Dhebe), Honour (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Agnar (Srinath) 1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Hit Again (Jagadeesh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Glittering Gold (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. High Admiral (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Pearl City (P. Ramesh) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Into The Spotlight (D. Allan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display. Admiral One (Srinath) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Set To Win (Srinath), Integrated (Jagadeesh) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Psychic Warrior (Srinath) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Strode out well. Good Wood (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Deimus (R. Marshall), Air Command (Antony), Mea Clupa (Mudassar) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 48.5. First named impressed. Call Me Maybe (rb), A 3-y-o (Approve–Treble Seven) (Waheed), a 3-y-o (Burden Of Proof–Secret Summaries) (Rayan) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 50. They jumped out well. Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh), Dazzling Beauty (Srinath) 1-33, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished six lengths ahead. Play Safe (Samson), River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out smartly.