Side Winder, Escala, Cadillac Sky, Acclaimed, Burnished Gold and Bellerophon excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 21)

Inner sand:

1400m: Ayrton (S. John) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up. Tororosso (Selvaraj) 1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Setaglow (S. John), Casey (Antony) 44.5. They finished level. Olympia Fields (Antony), Sucre (S. John) 42.5. They moved impressively. Hector (Nazerul) 43. Strode out well. Battalion (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. One To Note (rb) 44.5. Moved well. Sun Divine (Rajesh Babu) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Blue Blazer (B. Harish) 44. In fine condition. Fire Glow (A. Imran) 44. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Mull Of Kintyre–Never Ending) (Jagadeesh), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art–Guest Connections) (Nazerul) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Bellerophon (Mark) 1-10, 600/41.5. A good display. Natanza (rb), Ambleside (Nazerul) 1-14.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Areca Cruise (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Side Winder (B. Harish) 1-10, 600/41. A fine display. Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Sairani (Rayan) 1-12, 600/43. Impressed. My Transcript (Nazerul) 1-16, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Shinning Bay (Rayan) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Vision Mission (Shinde) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Sea King (S. John), Kambaku (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/43. They pleased. Autocratic (R. Marshall), Shaman (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Satinette (S. John) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Golden Friend (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Del Porto (Qureshi), Brunaldo (Mrs. Silva) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Magical Light (Rajesh Babu) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Burnished Gold (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Blessed One (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Slightly Blonde (rb), Spectre (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. A fit pair. Opening Act (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Mahogany (S. Shareef), Leptis Magna (R. Marshall) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Thomas More (A. Imran) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Fiorenzo (Selvaraj) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started eight lengths behind and finished level. Escala (A. Imran) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. Raw Gold (Ashok Kumar), Wise Guy (Chetan G) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Cadillac Sky (Jagadeesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Moved attractively. Acclaimed (R. Marshall) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Daisy Duke (Qureshi), Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.