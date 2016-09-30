Shivalik Star and Romantic Helen impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 30)
Outer sand:
600m: Sharp Witted (S. Babu) 46. Easy.
1000m: Romantic Helen (rb) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Queen Of Windsor (Manjunath) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Shivalik Star (rb) 1-11.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.
1200m: Exemplar (B. Harish) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved impressively. Loveisintheair (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Santorini Secret (D. Patel) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim.