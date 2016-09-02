Sheryl, Goldberg, New Crown, Light Of Magic, Reference and Attorney General shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (September 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Hidden Soldier (Kiran Rai) 44. Strode out well. Goldberg (Faisal) 40.5. A fine display. Thalassa (rb) 46. Easy. Goodwill Warrior (P. Dhebe) 45. Moved well. New Crown (rb) 39.5. In pink of condition. Light Of Magic (Sahanawaz) 40. In fine nick.

1000m: Emperador (Faisal) 1-15, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Golden Bow (P. Dhebe), Indian Legend (P. Ramesh) 1-16.5, 600/45. They moved freely.

1200m: Active Grey (rb), Harley Quinn (Kiran Rai) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They moved together. Attorney General (A. Imran), My Transcripts (Rajesh Babu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Havelock Princess (Noornabi), Santorini Secret (Praveen S) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former moved better. Lovely Princess (Chetan K), Sante Fe (M. Ravi) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead. Brilliant Cut (Qureshi), Del Porto (Selvaraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Sheryl (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Wind Wonder (Suraj) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Perfectebony (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Moved on the bit. Amber Crown (Jagadeesh) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40. Pleased. Reference (Suraj), Triumph (Shinde) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Towering Heights (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Let The Lion Roar (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit.