Severus ridden by A.Sandesh won the Suresh Mahindra Trophy (3,200m), the longest race in India in a record time of 3m 33.14s, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct. 15). The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co (P) Ltd. B.Prakash trains the winner.

1. CROWNE PLAZA PUNE TROPHY DIV.II (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Country Music (Zervan) 1, Rainbow Dash (Trevor) 2, Royal Éclair (T.S.Jodha) 3 and Celestial Light (J.Chinoy) 4. Lnk, 1-1/2, 1-1/4. 1m 26.38s. Rs. 90 (w), 24, 13 and 24 (p). SHP: Rs. 33, FP: Rs. 152, Q: Rs. 129, Tanala: Rs. 1,371 and Rs. 2,351.Favourite: Rainbow Dash. Owner: Mr. Govind Kumar Gupta. Trainer: S.Manglorkar.

2. LUFTHANSA SENATOR TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Magnificence (Neeraj) 1, Bullrun (Dashrath) 2, Fortune Favours (S.J.Sunil) 3 and Jordana (J.Chinoy) 4. 2-3/4, 6, 6-3/4. 2m 5.33s. Rs. 22 (w), 11 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 35, Q: Rs. 15, Tanala: Rs. 113 and Rs. 63. Favourite: Bullrun. Owners: M/s. Madhav G.Patankar & Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K.Sunderji.

3. N.K.PUDUMJEE TROPHY (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Frivolous (Sandesh) 1, Mrs Patmore (Trevor) 2, Pacific Dunes (Santosh) 3 and Brazos (J.Chinoy) 4. Lnk, 8, 5. 1m 39.07s. Rs. 23 (w), 10, 10 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 27, FP: Rs. 43, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 68 and Rs. 54. Favourite: Mrs Patmore. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd, M/s. Madhav G.Patankar, S.R.Marathe & Mr. Tanmay A.Agashe rep. Reward Farming and Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M.Narredu.

4. ROEDL & PARTNER TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Shape The Scape (S.Amit) 1, Samurai (Jaykumar) 2, Majestic Honey (C.S.Jodha) 3 and Star Scholar (Vishal) 4. 2-1/4, 2-3/4, 1-3/4. 1m 12.08s. Rs. 20 (w), 12, 19 and 24 (p). SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 67, Q: Rs. 48, Tanala: Rs. 309 and Rs. 135. Favourite: Shape The Scape. Owners: Mr. Haresh N.Mehta and Mr. Manav H.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

5. CROWNE PLAZA PUNE TROPHY DIV.I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Anvill Star (Srinath) 1, Adeline (Trevor) 2, Kodiac Queen (Kavraj) 3 and Shaoqing (Sandesh) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2, 1-1/4. 1m 26.18s. Rs. 25 (W), 13, 21 and 28 (p). SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 129, Q: Rs. 56, Tanala: Rs. 787 and Rs. 493. Favourite: Anvill Star. Owners: Mr. Gaurav Sethi, Mrs. Shubha Gaurav Sethi, Ms. Geetika Sethi & Mr. Abhimanyu J.Thackersey. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

6. F.A. & K.A.IRANI TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Champagne (Sandesh) 1, Sparkling Eyes (Trevor) 2, Vision Of Romance (Shubham) 3 and Benezeer (C.S.Jodha) 4. 4-1/2, 3/4, Lnk. 1m 10.49s. Rs. 36 (w), 14, 11 and 67 (p). SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 67, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 1,807 and Rs. 1,549. Favourite: Sparkling Eyes. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M.Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

7. JAMSHED DALAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Coley (Ajinkya) 1, Glorious Hymn (Trevor) 2, Sir Song (S.Amit) 3 and Secret Flame (Dashrath) 4. 1, Lnk, 1-1/2. 1m 41.09s. Rs. 125 (w), 34, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 104, Q: Rs. 90, Tanala: Rs. 1,683 and Rs. 902. Favourite: Glorious Hymn. Owners: Mr. Waahid Ali Khan, Mr. Ayub I Aga, Mr. Nishant A.Bhuse & Mr. Syed Nadeem Akhtar rep. Sshaawn Horses and Sports Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

8. SURESH MAHINDRA TROPHY (3,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upwards: Severus (Sandesh) 1, Square Moon (Dashrath) 2, Rodeo (C.S.Jodha) 3 and Jigsaw (Ajinkya) 4. 1, 3/4, 14. 3m 33.14s. (record time). Rs. 19 (w), 11 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 55, Q: Rs. 58, Tanala: Rs. 27 and Rs. 23. Favourite: Severus. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co (p) Ltd. Trainer: B.Prakash.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 20, 375 (24 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 266 (787 tkts). Treble : (i) Rs. 160 (35 tkts), (ii) Rs. 2,075 (7 tkts). Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 7, 885 (6 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 178 (114 tkts).