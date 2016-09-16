Serjeant At Arms, Force Ensign, Emperador, El Fenix and Reference excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 16)

Inner sand:

1200m: Real Steel (Suraj) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: High Hawk (rb) 46. Easy. Flimscript (Faisal) 44. Moved well. Al Faaris (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Fruit Prince (D. Patel) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: She’s Stunning (rb), Able Master (Darshan) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. One To Note (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Grapes On The Sill (Shinde) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Bazinga (Kiran Rai) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Sharp Witted (A. Ramu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Bold Command (Sahanawaz) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Firing Line (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Opening Act (S. Shareef) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Duke Of Norfolk (R. Marshall) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Masada (Ashok Kumar) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up. Serjeant At Arms (R. Marshall), Amazing Charm (Suraj) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former put up a pleasing display. Ace Bucephalus (Qureshi), Del Porto (Selvaraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. They moved on the bit. Bold March (Sahanawaz) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Pleased. Force Ensign (Irvan Singh) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. A fine display. Emperador (Faisal) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Silver Chieftan (Jagadeesh) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Reference (Suraj) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/44. A good display. Miss Wonder (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. In fine shape.