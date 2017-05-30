Serjeant At Arms excels

more-in

Serjeant At Arms, Tutankhamun, Escala, Capo De Capi, Sana and Eastern Flame excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 30).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Zafran (P. Trevor) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Adulation (R. Pradeep) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

1,200m: Outrider (Suraj), Fantasy Queen (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished distance ahead.

1,400m: Side Winder (Nazerul) 1-38, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Tic Tac Toe (Kuldeep S) 45. Easy. Air Of Distinction (Vishal) 45. Moved well. Force Ensign (Faisal) 45. Moved on the bit. Golda Mae (Jagadeesh) 44. Worked well. Piccola (P. Dhebe) 43.5. In fine trim. Mekong Delta (S.A. Amit), Paramour (rb) 44.5. They moved freely. Themis (Sandesh) 44. Shaped well. Let The Lion Roar (Deepak S), Fire Glow (rb) 45. They moved freely. Princess Holly (Rajesh K) 45.5. Strode out well. Mogadishu (Suraj) 43. Pleased. Fire Rainbow (Rajesh K) 45. Easy. Thomas More (P. Dhebe) 43. Shaped well.

1,000m: Dont Dilly Dally (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/43. In fine condition. Attorney General (Rajesh Babu) 1-16, 600/44. Retains form. Sydney Harbour (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Sir Majestic (rb) 1-10, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Tutankhamun (Suraj) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Lochinvar (B. Paswan), La Magnifique (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/42. They moved attractively. Freestyle (Raja Rao) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Lady Majestic (Kiran Naidu), Shivalik Honour (N. Rawal) 1-10, 600/42. They impressed. Goshawk (Sandesh), Mountbatten (rb) 1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Aerospeed (N. Rawal) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Escala (Jagadeesh) 1-8.5, 600/41. A good display. Noble Splendor (A. Imran), Country's Pearl (Raja Rao) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Czar Rule (Kiran Naidu), Peppa (rb) 1-13, 600/44.5. They finished level. Star Comrade (Vishal) 1-11, 600/45.5. Eased up in the last part. Jayadratha (Irvan Singh) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Serendine (P.S. Chouhan) 1-10, 600/41.5. Pleased. Sana (Suraj) 1-9.5, 600/41. A good display. Rule Downunder (Kiran Naidu), Hartnell (Asber) 1-11, 600/41. A notable pair. Amazing Redd (Kuldeep S) 1-13.5, 600/42. Worked well. Symphonica (Jagadeesh) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Note.

1,200m: Kings Son (Khurshad), Habanero (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Smart Empire (Bhawani S) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Note. Occitan (Indrajeet), Suzette (R. Ajinkya) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Bold March (Sandesh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Fiorenzo (Anjar), Apalachee (Qureshi) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Reference (Srinath), Arizona (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Eastern Flame (Asber), Antiquarian (Kiran Naidu) 1-31, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. They moved fluently. Star Lord (N. Rawal), Amazing Skill (Kiran Naidu) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. A fit pair. Capo De Capi (Selvaraj) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Vasuki (Raja Rao), Konigin (K. Sai Kiran) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Tarini (N. Rawal), Australis (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They pleased. Carnarvon (R. Marshall) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Nicaragua (Sandesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine shape. Dream Star (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. Royal Serenity (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved with plenty in hand. Alberetta (Anjar), Del Porto (Qureshi) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Ashwa Bahula (K. Mukesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/46. Eased up. Dr Logan (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Thundersquall (R. Anand), Celtic Mist (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They shaped well. Scarlet Princess (R. Marshall), Jacana (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Kangra (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Amazing Wonder (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Mansuetude (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy. Namid (P. Dhebe) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. As Time Goes By (Suraj), Regency Girl (Vishal) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bellerophon (Faisal) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition.

1,400m: African Emperor (R. Marshall) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Easy. Automatic (Selvaraj) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display. Rafa (Rayan), Tzar (Khurshad) 1-44, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Serjeant At Arms (R. Marshall) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In pink of condition. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Ace Bucephalus (Qureshi) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. They moved impressively. Integrated (R. Pradeep), Botswana Bolt (Srinath) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. They moved fluently. Racing Fire (Rayan), Sun Blazer (Khurshad) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They are in fine shape.