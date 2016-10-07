Serenita and Mrs Patmore caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 6).

Inner sand

600m: Junoon (S.Kamble) 39.5. Urged. Reds Revenge (Jethu) 39. Moved freely. Jimbo (Joseph) 36. Moved well. Supreme Regime (S.S.Rathore) 41. Easy. Royal Classic (Daman) 40. Easy. 2/y/o’s Dean’s Kitten/Zahwah (Jaykumar), Phoenix Tower/Meydana (Vishal) 38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

800m: Bidstone Hill (Habbu) 51.5, 600/39. Moved freely. D’Accord (Khalander) 54.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Staristocrat (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Mount Mckinley (Daman) 56, 600/43. Rapid Girl (Habbu) 53.5, 600/40. Urged. Adele (Ranjane) 54.5, 600/39.5. Easy. Monza (Kavraj) 51, 600/37. Moved well. My Freedom (Mahesh) 52.5, 600/39. Good. Serenita (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 49, 600/37. Former who is in good shape easily finished three lengths ahead. Jacknife (Jethu) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Queen Credible (Sandesh) 50, 600/37.5. Worked well. Fringe Benefit (rb), Arc Of Passion (rb) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sporto (Daman), Vinny The Few (Parbat) 54.5, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Sweep Aside (Mahesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Mrs Patmore (Parmar), Normandy (Kharadi) 49, 600/36. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Note former. Jack Frost (Sandesh) 52.5, 600/40. Moved freely. She’s All Mine (V.Jodha), Beneficial (Ajinkya) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former was two lengths superior. Star Councillor (S.S.Rathore) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Glorious Opinion (S.J.Sunil) 54.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Red Fort (Parbat), Square Moon (Kavraj) 55, 600/39.5. Former ended two lengths in front. Rainbow Dash (Parmar), Jubilant (Sandesh) 55, 600/40. They were level. Motherland (Sandeep), Pure Sin (Pradeep) 49, 600/37. Former pleased. Mount Whitney (Kadam) 55, 600/41. Ancient Glory (Habbu) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Eiger’s Tiger (S.N.Chavan) 1-9, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Dancing Prances (rb) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36.5. Moved attractively. Celestial Light (Dashrath), Relentless Pursuit (Hamir) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior. Kitty Hawk (S.Amit) 1-6, 600/38. Urged. Winter Renaissance (Dashrath), Divine Magic (J.Chinoy) 1-7.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Grey Flannel (Pradeep), Commandperformance (Sandeep) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,200m: Erdemir (S.Sunil), Jeena (Rupesh) 1-21, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Shaoqing (Sandesh) 1-22, 600/40. Moved well. Heat Of The City (rb) 1-23, 600/41.5. Pressed. Smart N Noble (Oza), Flashing Honour (V.Walkar) 1-25, 600/43. They were easy. Drogo (J.Chinoy), Raees (Hamir) 1-19, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Both were urged. Godsent (Kavraj), Gatsby (Daman) 1-22, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

1,400m: The Ministerian (V.Walkar) 1-39, 600/42. Moved freely.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Disraeli (Ranjane), St Andrews (Santosh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38.5. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Viking (Mahesh) 1-13, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Connoisseur (C.Umesh), Excellent Art/Lady Angharad (Bhawani) 1-8, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Moving Star (S.Sunil) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Roman Gold (V.Walkar), Arazan/Age Of Fable (Oza) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. War Declaration (D.A.Naik) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Rebuttal/Darayka (Jethu), Stallone (Roushan) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Frisky Whiskey (rb), Britain (P.Naidu) 1-9, 600/41. They moved freely together. 2/y/o’s Phoenix Tower/Koh Samui (rb), Lilibeth (C.Umesh) and Magical Spirit (S.Kamble) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. First and second named were level and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Rebuttal/Sashimi (Roushan), Daughterofthesun (C.S.Jodha) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mathaiyus (Parmar), Baker Street (Zeeshan) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Former easily finished three lengths ahead.