Selfie Star and Fair Warning impress

Selfie Star and Fair Warning impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec.15) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Nexstar (P.S.Chouhan) 39. Moved freely. Anacapri (Neeraj) 41. Easy.

800m: Hopelicious (Rupesh) 55, 600/42. Easy. Sparkling Thea (Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1000m: Fair Warning (Nirmal), Caesars Star (S.Amit) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/os Mozart (Kadam), Hope And Glory (Neeraj) 1-8.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Gold Field (Nirmal), Storm Star (Dashrath) and Baby Face (Daman) 1-8.5, 600/41. Gold Field made up four lengths and easily finished level. 2/y/o Stormy Atlantic (Trevor), Mandrake (Kadam) 1-10, 600/41. They ended level. 2/y/os Octavius (Bhawani), Primum Non Nocere (Khalander) 1-7, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Non Plus Ultra (Khalander), Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Castlebridge (Trevor) 1-12, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Pure Zinc (Daman), Sqaure Moon (Nirmal) 1-7, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Yellowstone (Sandesh), Brainstorm (David Probert) 1-10, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o Retained Asset (Dashrath), Olly Boy (Nirmal) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Maserati (Trevor), Merveilleuse (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41.5. Both moved freely. Diablo (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Tessa (Kadam), Starship (David Probert) 1-24.5, 1000/1-10, 600/41.5. They moved level freely. Adam (Kadam), Denny Crane (David Probert) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Brabourne (Trevor) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Cambridge (Trevor), Ship Rock (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Chaplin (Sandeep), Star Scholar (S.J. Sunil) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Smasher (Neeraj), Massimo (David Probert) 1-24, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Orchid (Pradeep) 1-23, 600/42. Urged.

1400m: Aster Rose (rb) 1-38, 600/41. Moved freely. B Fifty Two (Trevor) 1-36, 1000/1-8, 600/42. Moved well. Sumaaq (Merchant) 1-36.5, 1200/1-22, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Selfie Star (Pradeep) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Alaindair (Khalander) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Accolade (Trevor), Nicholas (Sandesh) 1-41, 600/42. Pair easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/os Stern Opinion/Sylvia Says (Sandeep), Dancing Rapids (Pradeep) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/42. Former superior.

