Sea Fairey (Suraj Narredu up) won the Chief Justice Trophy , the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 13). The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep by Mrs & Mr Vijay Mallya and trained by S.S.Attaollahi.

1. VEGAVATHI PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Nautanki (Suraj Narredu) 1, Monte Rosa (A. A. Vikrant) 2, Ashwa Ashoka (P. Gaddam) 3, Darakhshan Setarah (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m 40.92s. Rs 8 (w), 6, 11 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 26, FP: Rs 36, Q: Rs 30, Tanala: Rs 90. Favourite: Nautanki. Owners: M/s Zoheb Shaikh & Lakshmana Chowdary Yalamanchili. Trainer: Zoheb Shaikh.

2. NAGARJUNA SAGAR PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Chase Your Dreams (Deep Shanker) 1, Jumeira Express (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Sweet Pistol (Sai Kiran) 3, Sharp Eye (P. S. Chouhan) 4. 7-1/2, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 07.30s. Rs 9 (w), 6 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 39, Q: Rs 28, Tanala: Rs 143. Favourite: Chase Your Dreams. Owner: Mr Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman Singh

3. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (whips not permitted): Cashing Landing (Rafique Sk) 1, Patron Saint (Koushik) 2, King David (Suraj Narredu) 3, Amazing Venus (B. R. Kumar) 4. Shd, shd and 1/4. 1m 07.11s. Rs 20 (w), 7, 9 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 26, FP: Rs 115, Q: Rs 66, Tanala: Rs 195. Favourite: King David. Owners: M/s Satyanarayana Reddy & Kondlapudi Satish. Trainer: M.Srinivas Reddy.

4. SRINIVASA SADAGOPA SHARMA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Ice Cave (N. S. Rathore) 1, Trustful (Aneel) 2, Save The Nation (Rafique Sk) 3, Romantic Fire (G. Naresh) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 15.02s. Rs 17 (w), 7, 13 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 40, FP: Rs 142, Q: Rs 100, Tanala: Rs 630. Favourite: Romantic Fire. Owners: M.A.M.Ramaswamy Charitable Trust rep by A.C.Muthiah. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

5. ELUSIVE HERO PLATE (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Kohinoor Grace (Kunal Bunde) 1, Oathofyourdaughter (G. Naresh) 2, Symbol Of Pride (Rafique Sk) 3, Camborne (A. A. Vikrant) 4. 1/4, nk and hd. 1m 07.03s. Rs 236 (w), 44, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 25, FP: Rs 1923, Q: Rs 588, Tanala: Rs 3249. Favourite: Symbol Of Pride. Owner: Mr Rathan Nalla. Trainer: KRK Raju.

6. CHIEF JUSTICE TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 86 & above: Sea Fairey (Suraj Narredu) 1, Vijays Joy (Rafique Sk) 2, Vijay Vidhata (Kuldeep Singh) 3, Happy Guy (P. S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 11.49s. Rs 10 (w), 6, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 32, Q: Rs 20, Tanala: Rs 76. Favourite: Sea Fairey. Owners: M/s United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep by Mrs & Mr Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S.S.Attaollahi.

7. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (whips not permitted), (Cat. III): Seven Colours (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Bharat Queen (B. R. Kumar) 2, Manoveg (Rafique Sk) 3, Poll Promise (C. P. Bopanna) 4. Not run: Supurinto. Hd, 1-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 06.70s. Rs 25 (w), 7, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 58, Q: Rs 20, Tanala: Rs 125. Favourite: Bharat Queen. Owners M/s Rammohan Belde, G.Narasa Reddy, Satyanarayana Reddy & Premanand Sugandhi. Trainer: A.Sharma.

Jackpot: Rs 12,642 (27 tkts), Consolation: Rs 1229 (119 tkts). Treble (i): Rs 229 (209 tkts), (ii): Rs 1339 (67 tkts).