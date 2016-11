1,000m: Wings Of Fortune (Guruprasad) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Desert Gilt (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Danburite (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Erstklassig (Shinde), After Hours (Irvan Singh) 1-10.5, 600/42. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Integrated (Jagadeesh) 1-12.5, 600/42. Pleased. Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh), Criquette (Shinde) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

Sea Fairey, After Hours and Integrated shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 7).

