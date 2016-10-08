Sea Fairey, Perfectebony, Summer Gold, Export Quality and Arrogant Approach shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct. 8).

Inner sand:

1000m: Dubai One (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Strode out well. Taqdeer Ka Badshah (Arshad) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1200m: Moon Blink (Arshad) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Six Degrees (rb), Auroro Borealis (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flimscript (Faisal), Vision Mission (Irvan Singh) 42. They pleased. Better Than Ever (Guruprasad) 43.5. Shaped well. Calico King (rb), a 2-y-o (Ace – Light Dubai) (Mark) 43.5. They moved impressively. Colossal Moments (rb), Lovely Dancer (Janardhan P) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. As Good As It Gets (A. Ramu) 43.5. In fine trim. Scorching (rb), Lovely Princess (rb) 44. They worked well.

1000m: De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Summer Gold (A. Ramu) 1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Proudprince (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Export Quality (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Salazaar (Mrs. Silva) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Indian Fury (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. African Emperor (R. Marshall) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Amazing Charm (Arshad) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Adriphos (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Indian Brahmos (Jagadeesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Karod Pati (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Boysterous (S.K. Paswan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Loveisintheair (B. Harish) 1-26, (1,200-600) 38. Note. Summer Star (Guruprasad), Thalassa (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Arrogant Approach (R. Marshall) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Sea Fairey (R. Marshall) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Perfectebony (B. Harish) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed.

1600m: Toroloco (Qureshi), Ace Bucephalus (Mrs. Silva), Shivalik Fire (Anjar) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. First two named were the pick.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Mayweather (Mark), Tanoura (Rajesh Babu) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Magnificent Mary (Nazerul), Regency Girl (rb) 1-43, (1,400-600) 55. They jumped out well. Azure Mist (rb), Seaborn (Guruprasad) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Precious Glitter (Shobhan), White Snowdrops (P. Mani) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished distance ahead. Granada (Mark), Bonfire (S. John) 1-36, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

Outer sand – Oct. 7:

600m: Proudprince (rb) 44. Moved well. Country’s Image (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1200m: Sagrada (S.K. Paswan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Brunesco (Anjar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Fair Game (A. Ramu) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Loveisintheair (B. Harish) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim.