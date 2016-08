Sans Peur (Trevor up) won the H.H. Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Memorial Cup, the main event of the races here on Thursday (Aug. 25). The winner is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Vijay Mallya and trained by S. Attaollahi.

1. LAVASA PLATE (1,200m), Md. 3-y-o only (terms): Brown Beauty 54.5 Trevor 1, One Step Ahead 54.5 T.S. Jodha 2, Silver Wood 56 Imran Khan 3, Water Fall 54.5 Steyn 4. All ran. 4-1/4, 5-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 10.84s. Rs. 19 (w), 12, 13 and 15 (p), FP: Rs. 45, Q: Rs. 30, SHP: Rs. 34, Trinalla: Rs. 67 and Rs. 43, Exacta: Rs. 146 and Rs. 110. Favourite: Brown Beauty. Owner: Mr. Ajith Kumar. Trainer: G. Srinivas.

2. VIRIJA PLATE (1200m), rated 00 to 25: Saratoga Spring 51 Vivek 1, Aretes 57 Uday Kiran 2, Everlasting Memory 59 Sahanawaz 3, Stride To Success 53 Manohar 4. All ran. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 12.95s. Rs. 64 (w), 19, 18 and 64 (p), FP: Rs. 262, Q: Rs. 87, SHP: Rs. 55, Trinalla: Rs. 1,801 and Rs. 2,470. Exacta: Rs. 14,476 and Rs. 24,815. Favourite: Aretes. Owner & trainer: G.T. Surender.

3. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (1600m), rated 20 to 45, 4/y/o & over: First Step 49.5 Dhebe 1, Attractive Bay 59 Rajesh Kumar 2, Czar Rule 62 Suraj 3, Repsol 52.5 Nitin Singh 4. All ran. 1-1/4, snk and 1-1/2. 1m 39.32s. Rs. 53 (w), 16, 19 and 12 (p), FP: Rs. 313, Q: Rs. 238, SHP: Rs. 54, Trinalla: Rs. 401 and Rs. 133, Exacta: Rs. 1,429 and Rs. 985. Favourite: Czar Rule. Owner: Shiju Vazhapully Joseph. Trainer: Prithviraj.

4. PUNE PLATE (Div. II), (1400m), rated 20 to 45: Perfect King 58.5 John 1, Masada 55 Janardhan 2, Hackett 59 Raja Rao 3, Cannes 56 Lalit 4. Not run: Air Dancer. 2-3/4, 2 and 1. 1m 24.77s. Rs. 28 (w), 13, 12 and 147 (p), FP: Rs. 63, Q: Rs. 19, SHP: Rs. 36, Trinalla: Rs. 657 and Rs. 3,043, Exacta: Rs. 2,257 and Rs. 770. Favourite: Masada. Owner: Ketan Mehta. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

5. B.K. KRISHNADEVARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Wind Wonder 59.5 Suraj 1, Veni Vidi Vici 54.5 T.S. Jodha 2, Cool Baby 53.5 Naveen 3, Dark William 61 Srinath 4. All ran. 1, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 11.40s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 15 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 61, Q: Rs. 32, SHP: Rs. 38, Trinalla: Rs. 126 and Rs. 52, Exacta: Rs. 227 and Rs. 89. Favourite: Wind Wonder. Owner: Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan. Trainer: Satish Narredu.

6. H.H. SRI JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Sans Peur 57.5 Trevor 1, Sir Majestic 57 Suraj 2, Secret Touch 54 Manohar 3, Siddhani 54 Madhu Babu 4. Not run: Clever Trick. 1/2, 5 and 1-3/4. 1m 09.84s. Rs. 21 (w), 11, 14 and 224 (p), FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 28, SHP: Rs. 35, Trinalla: Rs. 3,074 and Rs. 2,070, Exacta: Rs. 23,636 and Rs. 5,788. Favourite: Sans Peur. Owners: Mr. and Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd.. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. B.K. KRISHANADEVARAJA URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4/y/o & over: Little Man 55.5 P. Dhebe 1, Akha Teej 59.5 Chouhan 2, Red Red Rose 59.5 Anil Baandal 3, Majestic Style 55 Sahanawaz 4. All ran. Nk., 2-1/4 and 1. 1m 10.58s. Rs. 31 (w), 14, 12 and 109 (p), FP: Rs. 68, Q: Rs. 29, SHP: Rs. 36, Trinalla: Rs. 268 and Rs. 532, Exacta: Rs. 3,281 and Rs. 888. Favourite: Akha Teej. Owner: Mr. G.V. Patil. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

8. PUNE PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: Fabulous Touch 62 Chouhan 1, Super Strong 61.5 Suraj 2, Artorius 59.5 Vivek 3, Secret Prayer 58.5 Rajesh Kumar 4. All ran. 4-3/4, 3-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 23.73s. Rs. 20 (w), 13, 16 and 37 (p), FP: Rs. 32, Q: Rs. 23, SHP: Rs. 36, Trinalla: Rs. 178 and Rs. 170, Exacta: Rs. 457 and Rs. 139. Favourite: Fabulous Touch. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

Jackpot: Rs. 642; Runner-up: Rs. 167. Treble: (I): Rs. 646; (II): Rs. 149; (III): Rs. 92.