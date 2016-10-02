Sans Peur, who maintains form, may score an encore in the Melbourne Racing Club Trophy (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Monday (October 3).

There will be no false rails.

1. SARDAR PATEL PLATE (2,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 12.50 p.m.: Dahlois (2) A.S. Pawar 60, 2. Kiss N Chase (10) Khurshad Alam 60, 3. Lightning Streak (7) Srinath 60, 4. Upon A Star (3) G. Naresh 59.5, 5. Vijay’s Empress (9) Deep Shanker 57.5, 6. Rose ‘D’ Mumtaz (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 7. Coruba (5) Laxmikanth 55, 8. Monte Rosa (6) A.A. Vikrant 54, 9. Zensational (4) Akshay Kumar 52.5 and 10. Nautanki (1) Rafique Sk. 52.

1. Dahlois, 2. Coruba, 3. Lightning Streak

2. MELBOURNE RACING CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), fillies and mares 3-y-o & over (Terms), 1.20: 1. Supreme Fairy (3) Laxmikanth 56, 2. Sans Peur (2) P. Trevor 53 and 3. Super Force (1) Suraj Narredu 53.

1. Sans Peur, 2. Super Force

3. RED SURPRISE CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1.50: Buckshee (2) G. Naresh 62, 2. Silver Passion (10) Aneel 62, 3. Sonic (7) Sai Kumar 62, 4. Musk Melon (4) Koushik 60.5, 5. Exclusive Beauty (5) K. Sai Kiran 59, 6. Grand Canyon (6) A.A. Vikrant 58, 7. Vijay Vidyut (3) Laxmikanth 57.5, 8. Rumaiya Vastavaiya (12) Rafique Sk 56, 9. Ice Cave (11) N.S. Rathore 52.5, 10. Canberra (8) Akshay Kumar 51.5, 11. Cruiser (9) Ajeeth Kumar 50 and 12. Danielle (1) P. Gaddam 50.

1. Sonic, 2. Canberra, 3. Exclusive Beauty

4. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2.20: 1. Tricky Star (8) Rafique Sk. 61.5, 2. Golden Joy (9) K. Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Cannon King (2) Kunal Bunde 58, 4. Fairy Storm (5) G. Naresh 57.5, 5. Citi Colors (7) Md. Sameeruddin 57, 6. Golden Image (10) Kuldeep Singh 57, 7. War Lady (4) N. Rawal 56.5, 8. Rohini (6) A.S. Pawar 56, 9. Nelly (1) Akshay Kumar 55.5 and 10. Arracache (3) Sai Kumar 51.

1. Fairy Storm, 2. Nelly, 3. Tricky Star

5. K. SRINIVAS REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 2.55: 1. Columbus (2) Aneel 62.5, 2. Mangalyaan (9) K. Mukesh Kumar 62.5, 3. Advocate General (7) A.S. Pawar 60, 4. Brilliant Twist (5) Deep Shanker 56.5, 5. Eternal Gift (6) Srinath 56, 6. Legend (1) Sai Kumar 56, 7. Green Image (3) Kuldeep Singh 55, 8. City Of Wonders (10) K. Sai Kiran 52.5, 9. The Blue (13) N. Rawal 52.5, 10. Little Smart Heart (11) Khurshad Alam 51.5, 11. Moon Walker (4) Rafique Sk. 51.5. 12. Royal Rajkumari (14) Ajit Singh 51, 13. Lavender (8) N.S. Rathore 50.5 and 14. Princess Hina (12) P. Gaddam 50.5.

1. Royal Rajkumari, 2. Mangalyaan, 3. Legend

6. BHAGYANAGAR CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3.25: 1. Naamdhari (3) A.S. Pawar 62.5, 2. Princess Cruise (8) Srinath 62, 3. Proud Image (4) G. Naresh 59, 4. Beauty Flash (5) P. Gaddam 58.5, 5. Kohinoor Punch (7) Kunal Bunde 58, 6. Ondha Ondha Ondha (2) Md. Ismail 57.5, 7. Coral Springs (6) Kuldeep Singh 54, 8. Golden Phoenix (1) A.A. Vikrant 52.5 and 9. Hunter’s Pride (9) Md. Sameeruddin 50.5.

1. Golden Phoenix, 2. Hunter’s Pride, 3. Coral Springs

7. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3.35: 1. Chinese Thought (7) A.A. Vikrant 60.5, 2. Nazailla (3) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Fortune Star (9) B. Dileep 58, 4. Cashel (5) Kiran Naidu 57, 5. Ikigai (2) G. Naresh 57, 6. Miramar (8) Rafique Sk. 57, 7. Angels Bay (6) A.S. Pawar 56.5, 8. Pride And Joy (10) Md. Sameeruddin 55, 9. Yes Baby (4) Sai Kumar 55 and 10. Kohinoor Love (1) Kunal Bunde 50.

1. Chinese Thought, 2. Nazailla, 3. Cashel

8. GRAND ENTRY PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4.25: 1. Green Memories (2) Aneel 61, 2. Love You Darling (9) Srinath 61, 3. Touch Of Gold (4) N. Rawal 61, 4. Cirillo (5) Rafique Sk. 60.5, 5. Dicta Royal (3) Rohit Kumar 60, 6. Kohinoor Flare (10) Chary 59, 7. Captain General (6) Kuldeep Singh 58, 8. Jem Star (8) Kiran Naidu 55, 9. Fresco (7) Deepak Singh 54.5 and 10. War Dancer (1) Laxmikanth 53.5.

1. Jem Star, 2. Love You Darling, 3. Dicta Royal

9. GRAND ENTRY PLATE (Div. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5-00: 1. Fantastic Nine (5) P. Gaddam 61, 2. Halifax (-) (-) 61, 3. Sefarina (4) Deepak Singh 61, 4. Vijay’s Empire (3) Deep Shanker 61, 5. Cannon Grey (9) Kunal Bunde 60, 6. Full Of Life (6) B.R. Kumar 59, 7. Seeking Alpha (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 59, 8. Rainbow Blues (8) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 9. Kohinoor Valour (2) Kiran Naidu 55 and 10. Sensational Girl (7) N. Rawal 50.

1. Full Of Life, 2. Seeking Alpha, 3. Vijay’s Empire

Day’s best: San Peur

Double: Dahlois – Royal Rajkumari

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.