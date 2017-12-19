Salazaar, Sea Fairey, Pinyada, Snowdon and Astrild shine

more-in

Salazaar, Sea Fairey, Pinyada, Snowdon and Astrild shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 19)

Inner sand:

1400m: Del Ferro (rb), Buscadero (Shiva Kumar) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Capo De Capi (Suraj) 1-49, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

1000m: Snowdon (D. Allan), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art–Running Flame) (N. Rajesh) 1-13.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Tequila Tornado (D. Allan), Huemac (Qureshi) 1-14.5, 600/43. They moved well. A 2-y-o (Green Coast–Dama Grande) (P. Ramesh), a 2-y-o (Midnight Interlude–Hunt A Mistress) (A. Ramu) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Diamond Rays (rb) 1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Speed Hawk (Guruprasad) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Sea Fairey (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Pinyada (Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Agnar (Selvaraj), Astrild (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. They moved fluently. Mr Handsome (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Super Smart (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. Play Safe (Samson) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well.

1400m: Tororosso (Mrs. Silva) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

1600m: Ace Bucephalus (Mrs. Silva), Ace Badraan (Anjar) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved with plenty in hand. Dr Logan (Anjar), Fiorenzo (Nazerul) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. They eased up in the last part. Salazaar (Mrs. Silva) 1-52, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1150m: A 2-y-o (Green Coast–Speed Boat) (Darshan), Slightly Blonde (rb) 1-19.5, (1,150-600) 37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Lexicon (Arshad), a 2-y-o (Dean's Kitten–Never Enduring) (Prabhakaran) 1-22, (1,150-600) 38.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Queen Isabella (P. Dhebe), Sahara (Chetan G) 1-27.5, (1,150-600) 43.5. They jumped out well. Regal Force (A. Ramu), a 2-y-o (Net Whizz–Supernova) (Qureshi), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield–Sweet Essence) (T.M. Prashant) 1-22.5, (1,150-600) 38. First named impressed. Bergamot (Suraj), Peppa (Darshan) 1-28, (1,150-600) 38.5. They took a level jump. Subah Ka Tara (rb), One Big Gang (Raja Rao), Angelic Love (rb) 1-19, (1,150-600) 47. First named pleased. Memoriter (Antony), Corybantie (Selvaraj) 1-21, (1,150-600) 37. They jumped out well. Sir Cecil (D. Allan), Secret Pursuit (N. Rajesh) 1-16, (1,150-600) 35. Former finished distance ahead. Tic Tac Toe (rb), Miss Revolution (Vivek) 1-22, (1,150-600) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. So Mi Dar (P. Ramesh), Miniver Rose (A. Ramu) 1-20, (1,150-600) 38. Former finished three lengths ahead.