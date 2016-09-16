The S.A. Poonawalla Multi-Million, one of the leading events of the Pune Racing Season, will be staged here tomorrow (Sept.18).

This Grade II mega event will be run over a mile, which belongs to the troika of races that herald the arrival of another champion who exhibits the ability and form to aspire for the Pune Derby. It is also the richest race for three-year-olds with the winner guaranteed to take home more than Rs. 1.2 million.

The Poonawallas will be giving away prizes worth Rs. 4 lakh in a contest of skill. The lucky winner will drive home a Hyundai Eon, take away a 32 inch Sony LED TV or a laptop offered in a ‘free contest Of skill.’

Participants will get a free contest form at the entrance and they will have to correctly nominate the first four horses in the order of finishing in the S.A. Poonawalla Multi-Million.

The carried forward amount of Rs. 1 Million will be added to the Super Jackpot pool collection and Rs. 13,30, 666 will be added to the second combined Jackpot Pool collection.