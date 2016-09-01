The RWITC stopped providing television signals which facilitate the live telecast of Pune races at Bangalore Turf Club from Aug. 27, because of a dispute over revenue sharing of the income generated from inter-venue betting.

On Thursday, the RWITC issued a notice regarding the royalty issue with BTC as follows: “As per agreement between Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd and Bangalore Turf Club, BTC pays royalty @ 23% of its tote and bookmakers commission on betting taken at BTC on RWITC races. Similarly, RWITC pays royalty @ 23% of its tote and bookmakers commission on betting taken at RWITC on BTC races. There is a similar agreement between RWITC and all other race clubs in India.

“As the RWITC found a marked reduction in the royalty received from BTC, it approached the office of the Registrar of Companies and obtained statements of account filed by BTC with the Registrar of Companies, as required by law. From these statements, RWITC calculated the approximate amount of royalty it should have received from BTC and found that the royalty actually received from BTC for this period, was substantially lower. RWITC gave its full working to BTC and requested BTC that it desired an audit of the accounts of BTC only as far as royalty is concerned. BTC flatly refused to agree to this audit and offered a lump sum royalty to RWITC which is substantially lower than the royalty which RWITC should have received.

“The Chairman of RWITC has had several discussions with the Chairman of BTC and even visited BTC on more than one occasion to discuss this matter. BTC has stood by its decision to refuse the audit of royalty of accounts and has not offered any lump sum royalty to RWITC which is even close to the figure of actual royalty which RWITC should have received as per its working based on the statements filed by BTC with the Registrar of Companies. It is for this reason that, after protracted discussions with BTC, RWITC has decided not to permit BTC to take betting on its races unless BTC agrees to permit this audit or arrive at any other reasonable solution”. — Racing Correspondent