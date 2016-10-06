Royal Sceptre, The Lieutenant, Extremelydangerous, Speed Hawk and Let The Lion Roar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 5).

Inner sand:

600m: Reformer (rb) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Divino (rb), Native Elements (rb) 45. They finished level. Escala (A. Imran) 43. In fine trim. Sonic Star (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. Easy. Thundersquall (Shobhan) 46. Moved freely. My Transcript (Nazerul) 44.5. Shaped well. Blazing Touch (rb) 43. Worked well.

1,000m: Shining Bay (Jagadeesh), Sairani (Ashok Kumar) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Krieger (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/40.5. Impressed. Hector (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/42. Pleased. Love Is Life (S. Babu) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Blessed One (Jagadeesh) 1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Speed Hawk (Guruprasad) 1-9, 600/42. Impressed. Thejaguar (Deepak Singh) 1-13, 600/45. Moved well. Royal Sceptre (Mark) 1-11.5, 600/41. A good display. Times Time (Nazerul) 1-14, 600/42. In fine shape. Proserpine (Suraj) 1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Bolts Colt (Ashok Kumar) 1-16, 600/44. Worked well. Super Glow (A. Velu), Fantasy Queen (Suraj) 1-13, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Love For Life (Suraj), Interesting (A. Velu) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Amazing Skill (rb), Admiral One (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Dagobert (Ashok Kumar) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1,200m: Bellerphon (Mark) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Loveisintheair (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Madame Bovary (Kiran Rai), Masada (Ashok Kumar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Cadillac Sky (Jagadeesh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Extremelydangerous (Deepak Singh) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. A good display. Pearl Secret (Samson) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1,400m: The Lieutenant (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Exemplar (B. Harish) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.

1,600m: Toroloco (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Let The Lion Roar (S. John) 1-53, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Moved nicely.